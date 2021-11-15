Soccer fan guns men down at restaurant during argument over game, Texas cops say
By Mariah Rush
Raleigh News & Observer
3 days ago
A man has been charged with murder after an argument over a soccer game left one dead and another injured, Houston police said. Julio Noches-Cerna, 46, was arrested in connection with the fight at a southwest Houston restaurant, police...
