ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Flatlander

By Steve Watkins
stonecountyleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting out three weeks and 400 miles earlier, I had a goal of walking into Santiago de Compostela on Thanksgiving Day. It would be a milestone moment and a memorable way to give thanks for so many things. But debilitating shin splints that evolved into a throbbing tendonitis and caused my...

stonecountyleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Grandmother given restraining order for refusing to stop feeding ‘sad’ horse

A grandmother has been convicted of harassment for feeding a retired racehorse that she thought was being neglected.Margaret Porter, 67, gave Nelson carrots and apples on a number of occasions because she thought he would “starve to death”.But his owner Suzanne Cooke, 50, was concerned that he could get ill after she caught Ms Porter throwing vegetables to him in the village of Scruton, in the Yorkshire Dales, in February.Ms Porter told the court that she was “distressed” by her thoughts of Nelson in the frozen field.She said: “I saw him standing outside his stables and I thought he looked...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
TheDailyBeast

Man Missing for Two Dozen Years Returns to Family Home to Allegedly Stab Brother

A man who was missing for two dozen years reappeared this week to allegedly stab his brother in the chest in the middle of the night. Ivo Rabanser, a 42-year-old who vanished in 1997, allegedly attacked his brother Martin, 35, while the latter was sleeping in bed next to his wife. Ivo had reportedly staked out his brother’s house, sleeping in a tent in the woods nearby. According to La Stampa, Ivo said, “I felt a huge rage inside towards my brother but I didn't want to kill him. I stayed alone with him while he was in agony on the bed and I could’ve finished him but instead I went to the kitchen, which is where the police found me.” Martin has since been hospitalized with serious injuries. A lawyer for Martin said he had been stabbed in the lung. The lawyer added, “One theory is that Ivo was angry about the terms of their inheritance from their father, which included the house Martin still lives in, and has been nurturing a grudge ever since.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Watkins
The Associated Press

Abused Turpin kids now ‘betrayed’ by social services system

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The 13 Southern California siblings rescued three years ago from horribly abusive conditions that included being locked in their home for years, shackled to beds and starved by their parents have been failed at different points by a social services system that was supposed to help them transition to new lives, according to an investigation by ABC News.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flatlander#Thanksgiving#Retail Store#Aida#Spaniard#American#Camino#Spanish
CBS Philly

3-Alarm Fire In Trenton Displaces 26 People, Red Cross Says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A three-alarm fire that broke out in Trenton early Saturday morning has displaced 26 people, according to the Red Cross of New Jersey. The fire was reported around 2:15 a.m. and placed under control at 4:30 a.m. Credit: Red Cross of New Jersey The fire affected multiple homes and one person was rescued from the flames. There’s no word on that person’s condition at this time.  Our Disaster Action Team responded to a #fire affecting several homes on East State Street in Trenton this morning, helping 9 families (26 people) with Red Cross emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food, clothing and other immediate needs. pic.twitter.com/BfUqGpduCQ — Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) November 20, 2021 Red Cross is currently helping nine families — 26 people — who are displaced with emergency assistance for temporary housing, lodging, food, clothing, and other immediate needs.
TRENTON, NJ
The Guardian

I fought for Sally Clark and other cot death mothers. I’m still haunted by their fate

Child abuse is an evil thing but it’s always worse when the perpetrator is the state. Twenty-two years ago this month, Sally Clark was convicted of murdering her two baby boys, Christopher and Harry, and blaming it on cot death. She was sentenced to life in prison. There was a secret sentence, crueller even than that. The murder charge meant that in the family court, behind closed doors, she lost the right to be a mother to her surviving son, and that extra cruelty broke her. The British state committed child abuse by depriving her third boy of his mother for no good reason.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Lehmann Maupin Expands in Seoul, Inside the Manhattan D.A.’s Art Storage, and More: Morning Links for November 18, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines A STRONG NIGHT IN MIDTOWN. At its newly opened Manhattan showroom yesterday, Phillips notched the largest total it has ever had at an evening sale—$139 million—offering 46 lots of modern and contemporary art. A solid 43 of those sold, led by a 1958 Francis Bacon pope painting that went for $38 million with fees. The Bacon’s seller had held it for some 40 years, and originally paid about $7,000. Not a bad return on investment! Among the new records were top marks for Shara Hughes and Ewa Juszkiewicz. Another was nearly set for Amy Sherald, who had a 2018...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Outsider.com

Metal Singer Killed in Bow-and-Arrow Attack: Report

On October 13, tragedy struck the Norwegian town of Kongsberg when a 37-year-old man killed five victims with a bow and arrow, including renowned metal singer, Andréa Meyer. Better known for her stage name, Negelhexë, the talented musician had several albums of her own. In the past, she’s also appeared in several other metal bands’ songs. Most notably, Meyer worked with Cradle of Filth with their song “The Principle of Evil Made Flesh” as well as Satyricon’s “Nemesis Divina.”
MUSIC
franchising.com

Modernization of Laundry Continues with New York Takeover of Nation’s 2nd Mr Jeff Laundry Hub in the Flatlands

U.S. Rollout Extends the Tech-Based Pickup & Delivery Laundry Service at Second Clean Rite Store. November 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Mr Jeff, an international laundry service franchise infused with cutting edge technology, is set to open its second U.S. flagship hub inside an existing Clean Rite location at 8211 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11236. Mr Jeff – which has already modernized the tedious task of laundry in more than 30 countries – provides customers with a new 24-hour express service wash and fold service and seamless home pickup and delivery mobile app-based services.
BROOKLYN, NY
ARTnews

Menil Collection to Mount Exhibition of Bruce Davidson Photography Trove

An exhibition of the images by American photojournalist Bruce Davidson taken between 1965 and 1995 will go on view at the Menil Collection in Houston next month. The show primarily draws from a recent gift from an anonymous donor of nearly 350 photographs, which have until now not gone on view at the Menil. The exhibition will give an overview of Davidson’s career from his early series chronicling a gang of teenagers known as The Jokers in in Brooklyn to his images of the civil rights movement and segregation in the South during the early 1960s. Taken in 1959 and subsequently published in...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy