The legend of King Arthur's Merlin is about to be told for a new generation — and now we know who will be spearheading the project. It was recently announced that Love and Monsters' Michael Matthews will be directing Merlin, an upcoming adaptation by Disney based on the books by T.A. Barron. Matthews will be replacing Ridley Scott, who had been attached to direct the project as early as 2018, when it was previously titled The Merlin Saga. Reports indicated that Scott departed the project "due to his busy schedule." The film is being produced by Gil Netter (Flora & Ulysses, The Blind Side), with a new script from Chris Weitz (Pinocchio, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO