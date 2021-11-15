USPS to host job fairs in Milwaukee and Cedarburg

The United States Postal Service (USPS) in Milwaukee and Cedarburg are both hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings as the holiday season approaches.

Both of the postal services have openings for the following positions: rural carrier associate, assistant rural carrier, and city carrier assistant.

The postal service in Milwaukee will host its job fair on Friday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Milwaukee Post Office, located at 345 W. Saint Paul Ave.

Cedarburg will be hosting its job fair on Monday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cedarburg Post Office, located at W63N605 Hanoer Ave.

USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and to answer questions. Applicants must be 18-years-old and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background check. Applicants must also be able to work weekends and holidays.

According to USPS, starting pay for rural carrier associate and assistant rural carrier is $19.06 per hour, and for city carrier assistant is $18.51 per hour and $27.77 per hour overtime, paid bi-weekly.

Applicants are accepted online only by clicking here .

