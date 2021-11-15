‘Escape From Mogadishu’ Filmmakers on the Challenges of Making a Large Scale Action Film (Video)

South Korea’s nail-biting political thriller continues to win fans as the country’s Oscar submission. Dir/scr: Ryoo Seung-wan. South Korea. 2021. 121 minutes. Countries don’t often submit action spectaculars to compete in the prestigious International Feature section of the Academy Awards: always keen to buck a trend, the riding-high South Korean industry has entered the smart and successful Escape From Mogadishu this year, a based-on-real-life film which is a vivid reminder of how political thrillers can provide nail-biting entertainment while still navigating complicated narrative terrain. There’s some comedy here too, not entirely expected from a film set during the dramatic collapse of Somalia’s Barre regime in 1991 in mass murder and mayhem, stranding the Korean embassies - both North and South - in its lawless capital.
Comments / 0