ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Escape From Mogadishu’ Filmmakers on the Challenges of Making a Large Scale Action Film (Video)

By Umberto Gonzalez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TheWrap Screening Series: ”We had to remake all of this in another country and it had to be based on past facts because we still cannot enter into Somalia,“ producer Hyejung Kang says. Making large scale action films can be challenging for any production, but for “Escape From Mogadishu”...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Screendaily

‘Escape From Mogadishu’: Review

South Korea’s nail-biting political thriller continues to win fans as the country’s Oscar submission. Dir/scr: Ryoo Seung-wan. South Korea. 2021. 121 minutes. Countries don’t often submit action spectaculars to compete in the prestigious International Feature section of the Academy Awards: always keen to buck a trend, the riding-high South Korean industry has entered the smart and successful Escape From Mogadishu this year, a based-on-real-life film which is a vivid reminder of how political thrillers can provide nail-biting entertainment while still navigating complicated narrative terrain. There’s some comedy here too, not entirely expected from a film set during the dramatic collapse of Somalia’s Barre regime in 1991 in mass murder and mayhem, stranding the Korean embassies - both North and South - in its lawless capital.
MOVIES
Soompi

3 Reasons To Watch The Action Blockbuster “Escape From Mogadishu”

It has been released in theaters for some time, but if you haven’t yet caught the next action-drama blockbuster of the year, it’s never too late to jump on the bandwagon. Set in the late 1980s, “Escape from Mogadishu” takes an ambitious dive into the two Koreas’ attempt to gain admission to the United Nations. Amidst the two sides furiously butting heads, conflict breaks out in the region and plunges both camps into a rapidly destabilizing situation which calls for a united bid to flee the ravaged country. If you need more to be convinced, here are three reasons why “Escape from Mogadishu” is worth a watch!
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy