‘Escape From Mogadishu’ Filmmakers on the Challenges of Making a Large Scale Action Film (Video)

It has been released in theaters for some time, but if you haven’t yet caught the next action-drama blockbuster of the year, it’s never too late to jump on the bandwagon. Set in the late 1980s, “Escape from Mogadishu” takes an ambitious dive into the two Koreas’ attempt to gain admission to the United Nations. Amidst the two sides furiously butting heads, conflict breaks out in the region and plunges both camps into a rapidly destabilizing situation which calls for a united bid to flee the ravaged country. If you need more to be convinced, here are three reasons why “Escape from Mogadishu” is worth a watch!

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO