Fox is the latest network to unveil its winter premiere date schedule and we really do advise you to get a calendar out because there's going to be a lot of jumping around for new shows premiering on Fox at midseason. Next Level Chef is the first new series to premiere, kicking off the New Year with a Sunday, Jan. 2 premiere before moving to its normal timeslot of Wednesdays on Jan. 5, after the Season 2 premiere ofI Can See Your Voice.

