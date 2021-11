A new startup has scraped public and private data to compile a directory of 10 million physicians worldwide, Forbes reported Nov. 16. The New York City-based company, called H1, has distilled information to create a LinkedIn-like interface that allows users to see physician details including their specialties, clinical trial involvement and social media mentions. It currently aims to help biopharmaceutical companies to find the best physicians to involve in clinical studies or educate about new therapies.

