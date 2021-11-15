ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Alamo Drafthouse Inaugurates Ivan Reitman Cinema As Son Jason Debuts ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife; Giant Marshmallow Man Unveiled

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ug76T_0cxbnmYe00

Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse Monday renamed its new lower Manhattan theater the Ivan Reitman Cinema after the prolific director of Ghostbusters — and ahead of the theatrical release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife , helmed by his son Jason Reitman .

Both Reitmans were on site for the solemn occasion to inaugurate a giant statue of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, complete with gothic columns and Terror Dog gargoyles.

It’s a great bit of marketing by Alamo. As the film rolls out at its 36 locations, the chain, which features full restaurant service and in-house bars, will offer Ghostbusters -themed cocktails (Ectoplasmic Residue, anyone?), original poster art and a custom pre-show featuring “a kaleidoscope of nostalgia-inducing pop ephemera that fans of the 1984 Ghostbusters will appreciate.”

The plaque dedicated today to Reitman reads:

“Director Ivan Reitman has entertained and influenced generations of film lovers with seminal films like Stripes, Meatballs , and Dave. In Ghostbusters , he made hilariously wild concepts feel grounded, and cemented his entire cast – including a 112-foot-tall marshmallow man – into New York icons. Because of his incalculable influence on cinema, as of Monday, November 15th 2021, this Alamo Drafthouse Cinema shall hereby and forevermore be known as the Ivan Reitman Cinema.”

Reitman made movie history in 1984 with the team of parapsychologists forced out of their university funding to set up shop as a ghost removal service in NYC. Bill Murray starred as Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz. Harold Ramis as Egon Spengler and Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore. The film also starred Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts and David Margulies. Many of the cast returned in 1989 for Ghostbusters II. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a direct sequel to that.

“As a wide eyed five-year-old breathlessly watching my first film in a packed theater of kids, I could only dream that this might be the magical path that my life would follow,” said (Ivan) Reitman. “Thank you Alamo Drafthouse for naming this theater after me, and more importantly, thank you for clearly demonstrating belief in the future of this art form by building a great movie palace – just blocks from the firehouse that the Ghostbusters occupy.”

Alamo is led by CEO Shelli Taylor and executive chairman Tim League, who founded the chain with his wife in 1997 and earlier this year joined an investor group to finance it out of bankruptcy as theaters struggled during Covid.

League had stepped down as CEO in 2020 to focus on marketing and creative initiatives. Alamo has been among the most successful chains in attracting younger audiences back to theaters as moviegoing ramps back up. Alamo shows a mix of wide release, specialty and arthouse films and curated content. It likes to work with filmmakers, including a guest series this month selected and presented by Edgar Wright ( One Night In Soho ).

The new NYC location includes The Press Room bar and museum where the Reitmans helped hand-crank a small batch of posters with historic Ghostbusters imagery on the bar’s 1938 Vandercook Letterpress. League is putting to use a cache of midcentury print plates of newspaper movie advertisements that he acquired a few years ago.

“Ivan Reitman’s movies have made a big impact on my life and maybe just maybe helped to forge my sense of humor,” said League. “I am humbled to be able to share his legacy with our guests in New York.”

The theater is hosting an advance screening tonight handing out embossed Ghostbusters movie tickets and a limited-edition 12×18” letterpress poster with original promotional art.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Christoph Waltz To Star In Workplace Dark Comedy Series ‘The Consultant’ For Amazon From Tony Basgallop, Matt Shakman & MGM

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime Video has ordered a dark comedy workplace thriller series starring Christoph Waltz. The actor, who won Oscars for his roles in Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained, is to star in and exec produce The Consultant, which comes from Servant creator Tony Basgallop, WandaVision exec producer Matt Shakman, MGM Television and Amazon Studios. The Consultant explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee, asking how far we will go to get ahead, and to survive. It is inspired by Bentley Little’s 2015 novel, a satire that is centered around Mr. Patoff, a bow-tie wearing consultant who comes to the rescue of...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Peter Bart: Critics Heap Honors On ‘70s Movies, Celebrating Moment When Filmmakers Were Hot & Studios Were Broke

They were “memorable” or “unforgettable” or even “life-changing.” Each week it seems a ‘70s movie is singled out for special honors by cultural historians or critics desperate to avoid reviewing a new film. This week TCM faithfully focuses its 50th anniversary spotlight on The French Connection, replete with interviews and re-screenings. While the criteria for some of the “50th” celebrations might be open to question, this one seems well deserved. Billy Friedkin’s movie clearly had an important impact on the film culture, also brilliantly re-inventing the concept of the car chase. Equally important, it inadvertently was responsible for the creation of an...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Eyes $45M Worldwide Opening Weekend, Looks At Thanksgiving Long Game – Box Office Preview

In the wake of Sony’s attempt to reboot Ghostbusters in 2016 with a female leading cast, the studio hasn’t given up on the IP and finally is releasing an all-new Jason Reitman-directed sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which it has protected for a theatrical release throughout the pandemic. Exhibition bosses went nuts at CinemaCon for the movie, which has been described as having a Steven Spielberg-esque sensibility in its cast of kids — one of whom is the descendent of Harold Ramis’ Dr. Egon Spengler from the original 1980s movies. Franchise vets Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts are back...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Gilded Age’: HBO Unveils First-Look Teaser & Sets Premiere For Julian Fellowes Period Drama

The Gilded Age, the long-awaited period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, finally will make it to air in January. HBO has set the premiere for the series and unveiled first-look photos of the big-budget drama with images and a trailer (which you can see above). The series, which is written by Fellowes and Sonja Warfield and directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, will launch on Monday January 24 at 9pm. ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Teaser Trailer: The Crawley Family Are Off To The French Riviera The nine-part series stars, which was first greenlit to series by NBC in 2018, before HBO...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Deadline

Scarlett Johansson Receives American Cinematheque Award; Kevin Feige Teases “Top Secret” Marvel Project Involving Actress, Unrelated To ‘Black Widow’, During Tribute

Tonight at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Black Widow‘s Scarlett Johansson became the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award. Among those in attendance to pay tribute to the two-time Oscar nominee was Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who praised her for her “talent,” “vision”, intelligence and savvy, both as an actress and a producer, also teasing a “top secret Marvel Studios project” on which he’s reteaming with the actress, which he said has nothing to do with her Black Widow character, Natasha Romanoff. Feige noted that Johansson, who became the first Marvel actor to exec produce one of the studio’s movies with Black...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Nightmare Alley’ Trailer: Bradley Cooper Plays A Grifting Carney In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Thriller

Searchlight Pictures released the new trailer for Guillermo del Toro much-anticipated Nightmare Alley, the director’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water. Watch it above. Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette, this remake of the 1947 film noir classic follows, in the words of the official synopsis, a charismatic but down-on-his-luck carny named Stanton Carlisle (Cooper) who endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival. With some newly acquired knowledge perfect for a grift, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Blanchett). The film, written by del Toro and Kim Morgan, also features Rooney Mara and Ron Perlman. Searchlight Pictures will open Nightmare Alley in theaters on Dec. 17.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Fourth Film In Warner Bros Franchise Gets New Poster

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled a new poster for The Matrix Resurrections via its official Twitter account. “Step back into the Matrix with this new poster for The Matrix Resurrections,” read the photo caption. “Watch it in theaters and on HBO Max* this Christmas. #TheMatrix.” Resurrections is the fourth film in the iconic sci-fi franchise which comes 18 years after the release of the sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and 22 years after its launch with The Matrix. It’s set 20 years after the events of Revolutions, and finds Neo (Keanu Reeves) living a seemingly ordinary life as Thomas A....
MOVIES
Deadline

Dublin International Film Festival To Honor Adam McKay At ‘Don’t Look Up’ Screening

Adam McKay will receive the Volta Award from the Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF) in recognition of his contribution to film. The filmmaker will travel to Dublin to pick up the prize during an out-of-festival screening of his latest pic, the Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up, on December 16 ahead of its Netflix launch on December 24. The film is opening in select theaters from December 10. It tells the story of two low-level astronomers who go on a giant media tour to warn of an approaching comet that will destroy Earth. Previous winners of the Volta at DIFF include Daniel Day Lewis,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Harold Ramis
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Annie Potts
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Ivan Reitman
Person
Rick Moranis
Deadline

TriStar Lands Colin Bannon Survival Thriller Spec Script ‘Ultra’

EXCLUSIVE: The shocking success of Squid Game has created an appetite for survival projects. Tristar Pictures just preemptively acquired Ultra, a survival thriller spec script by Colin Bannon. Sugar 23’s Sukee Chew is producing. They are keeping the details under wraps, and Bannon wrote this well before Squid Game. But sources tell me that the protagonist is an ultra marathon runner involved in a deadly race. Bannon is fast becoming the go-to writer for survival thriller/horror projects, having previously sold his Black List script First Ascent to Netflix in a frenzied bidding war. Jake Scott is directing. The plan is to put Ultra into production by the middle of next year. Chew most recently joined Sugar23 and before that she founded Hopscotch Pictures. Her other projects include the Helen Keller drama Helen & Teacher written by Laetitia Mikles and Wash Westmoreland with Millie Simmonds and Rachel Brosnahan starring, and Westmoreland set to direct. She also set the thrillers Dead of Winter, by Sarah Conradt, set up at Netflix, with Mike Gan directing, and Lost Sun,  a spec by Peter Barnes she set up at MGM. Ultra will be shepherded by TriStar’s Caellum Allan. Bannon is repped by Verve, Sugar23, and Leslie Abell APC.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Army Of Thieves’ Breakout Ruby O. Fee Inks With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Ruby O. Fee, who recently found a breakout role in Matthias Schweighöfer’s Army of Thieves, has signed with Paradigm for representation. Fee is a German actress who plays master hacker Korina Dominguez in Netflix’s blockbuster prequel to Army of the Dead, produced by Zack Snyder. The film charted at #1 in more than 90 countries upon its October 29 release, and is currently ranked #3 worldwide, in its 3rd week on the streamer. In 2019, Fee starred in the acclaimed Netflix film Polar, opposite Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens. She first rose to attention on the German TV series Allen gegen die Zeit (13 Hours: Race Against Time), playing the lead role of Sophie Kellerman. Fee is also known for her work in the German language films The Invisibles, As We Were Dreaming and Womb, in which she played a young Eva Green. The actress continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment.
MOVIES
Deadline

Will Gluck & Richard Schwartz’s Olive Bridge Entertainment Promotes Madison Jones & Jacqueline Monetta

EXCLUSIVE:  Film, television and media production company Olive Bridge Entertainment, which is led by filmmaker Will Gluck and producer Richard Schwartz, today announced the promotions of Madison Jones and Jacqueline Monetta. Jones has been elevated to Director of Development in the company’s TV division. Upcoming projects she’ll be working on include the Hulu series Woke, the upcoming eOne series Hollywood Con Queen, along with several other projects in development at Peacock, Netflix, Disney+ and ABC. She previously worked on Netflix’s Chicago Party Aunt and the Disney+ documentary mini-series Among The Stars. She’s a four-year vet of Olive Bridge. Monetta has been promoted to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’ Hires New Director Mid-Shoot; Filmmaker Jonas Akerlund Issues Statement

EXCLUSIVE: Midas Man, the biopic of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, has hired a new director as it looks to get back into production as soon as possible. Sara Sugarman, known for directing movies including music comedy Vinyl, Lifetime’s House Of Versace and Disney’s Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, is newly aboard. As we revealed earlier this month, the movie entered hiatus as producers sought to replace director Jonas Akerlund. Akerlund told us today: “I regret that things haven’t turned out as we had planned on Midas Man. I wish Jacob [Fortune-Lloyd] and the team the best with the film.” The Queen’s Gambit co-star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd stars...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ivan Reitman Cinema#Reitmans
Deadline

Time Studios Expands Documentary Division, Launches Kids & Family Programming Arm As It Surpasses $70 Million In Revenue

Time Studios, the Emmy-winning TV and film production division of Time, which has generated more than $70M in revenue since its 2020 launch, today announced the expansion of its Documentary division, also introducing a new arm for Kids & Family programming. Alexandra Johnes and Loren Hammonds have been tapped as Heads of Documentary, with Maria Perez-Brown coming aboard as Head of Kids & Family. Additional new hires and promotions include Rebecca Teitel as VP of Documentary, Rebecca Gitlitz as Director and Showrunner and Jeff Smith as Executive Producer and Showrunner. The Scripted division of Time Studios will be run by Kaveh...
NFL
Deadline

Jason Sudeikis Spoofs ‘Ted Lasso’ In New Foo Fighters Music Video ‘Love Dies Young’

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis does some freelance coaching in the new Foo Fighters music video for “Love Dies Young,” a song from the band’s latest album Medicine at Midnight. The coach in the new video is actually sort of an anti-Lasso – for starters, he’s seemingly Eastern or maybe Central European and coaches synchronized swimming, not to mention he’s gross and badgering rather than homespun and inspiring. But the actor’s appearance can’t help but remind of his hit Apple TV+ series. Sudeikis’ performance takes up nearly three minutes of music-free video before the Foo Fighters song makes its entrance, with the faces of Dave Grohl (who also directs) and his bandmates superimposed onto the synchronized swimmers. Grohl’s underwater appearance also summons memories of the Nevermind album cover by that band he was in some time ago. And the end of the video with Pat Smear indicates at least a passing familiarity with Caddyshack. The Grohl-directed video is produced by Nicholas Robespierre and Justin Diener. Check it out above.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jonah Hill To Play Jerry Garcia In Martin Scorsese-Directed Grateful Dead Pic For Apple

EXCLUSIVE: After stepping up as a producer on his next film Killers of the Flower Moon, Apple has found its next Martin Scorsese project, and its subject is a band the Oscar winner knows well. Sources tell Deadline that Scorsese is on board to direct and produce a new untitled biopic on the Grateful Dead with Jonah Hill on board to play the group’s frontman, Jerry Garcia. Hill will also produce the pic through his Strong Baby banner along with his producing partner Matt Dines. Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, who received rave reviews for penning American Crime Story: The People vs....
MOVIES
Deadline

Kevin Yorn’s Law Firm Promotes Four To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Yorn’s law firm Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman has promoted Ashley Briskman, Cary Dobkin, Kristi Eddington and Miles Metcoff to partner positions. “Congratulations to Ashley, Cary, Kristi and Miles,” Yorn said. “We are excited to add these talented, homegrown attorneys to the leadership team. One core tenant of our firm has always been to complement external recruiting with a commitment to elevating exceptional attorneys from within our own ranks. We believe this ethos is essential for building a strong, effective culture that best positions us to serve our incredible clients.” Yorn Levine Barnes is a leading entertainment...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Bound Entertainment Adapting Marie Lu’s YA Fantasy Novel ‘Legend’; Lindsay Sturman To Develop & EP Series

EXCLUSIVE: Seoul- and Los Angeles-based Bound Entertainment (AppleTV+’s Dr. Brain), is teaming with YA author Marie Lu to develop a series adaptation of her dystopian fantasy novel, Legend. The best-seller is the first of a trilogy and was originally published in 2011, going on to sell over 3M copies worldwide. It’s set in a futuristic world where what was once the western United States is now home to the Republic, a nation perpetually at war with its neighbors. Eighteen-year-old Day lives on the streets as the country’s most wanted criminal, while eighteen-year-old June is a prodigy being groomed by the Republic’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jesse Eisenberg to Star in FX On Hulu Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

Jesse Eisenberg is set as title character the male lead opposite Lizzy Caplan in FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble, a limited series adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s New York Times bestselling debut novel of the same name. Created by Brodesser-Akner, the story is centered on recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg) who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail-end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘South Park: Post Covid’: Stan & Kyle Are Adults In First-Look Teaser For Paramount+’s Thanksgiving Movie Event – Update

UPDATED with teaser: In the first-look teaser for Paramount+’s movie event  South Park: Post Covid, so much has changed. On Thursday the streaming service dropped a look at the upcoming “exclusive event” — not a “special” — which sees adult versions of Kyle and Stan. The two reconnect years after the Covid pandemic. “You remember when we were little, as friends we said we’d always be there for each other when things got bad?” Kyle asks his friend over the phone. “What do you mean — what’s happened?” Stan responds. Per Paramount+, in South Park: Post Covid, viewers will find out the answer to the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Warner Bros. Games Confirms ‘MultiVersus’ Crossover Video Game, Teases Characters From ‘Game Of Thrones,’ ‘Steven Universe’ & More

Game of Thrones‘ Arya Stark can go head to head with Steven Universe‘s Garnet in MultiVersus, Warner Bros. Games’ own take on the crossover fighting game. On Thursday, the studio’s gaming branch officially announced the game by dropping a trailer for its latest title, which also hails from Player First Games. Tony Huynh, Player First Games co-founder and game director, introduced its free-to-play crossover title. “MultiVersus emphasizes teamwork and social play with an ever-expanding cast of characters that you know and love,” he said in the social media video. Feeling somewhat akin to the latest Space Jam film, the first look teaser touts...
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy