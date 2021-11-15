ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Inbound traffic resumes at Vance Air Force Base as authorities investigate bomb threat

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 3 days ago

Update 11/15, 6 p.m. – Vance Air Force Base says inbound traffic has resumed, but all vehicles are being searched at this time.

ENID, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Vance Air Force Base has suspended inbound traffic to investigate a bomb threat Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Vance Air Force Base suspended inbound traffic to the installation as a result of a bomb threat.

An anonymous caller warned the base, but no location was specified.

Authorities with the base say the threat is being treated as a credible threat until proven otherwise.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

