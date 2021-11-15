ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees hire former Mets manager Luis Rojas as 3B coach

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUpBG_0cxbmnTa00
Yankees Luis Rojas Coach Baseball FILE - New York Mets manager Luis Rojas looks over before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, the New York Yankees hired former Mets manager Rojas as their third base coach, a month after he lost his job with the crosstown rivals. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File) (Alex Gallardo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York Yankees hired former Mets manager Luis Rojas as their third base coach on Monday, a month after he lost his job with the crosstown rivals.

Rojas managed the Mets for the past two seasons. The team declined its 2022 option for him on Oct. 4, a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85.

Rojas will take the spot of Phil Nevin, who had been the Yankees’ third base coach since the 2018 season. Nevin was let go last month, shortly after he waved home Aaron Judge in a key spot in the AL wild-card game at Boston -- Judge was easily thrown out, and the Red Sox went on to win.

The Yankees tied with Kansas City for making the most outs at the plate this season with 22.

Several ex-Mets have found success over the years after leaving Queens and finding new homes in the Bronx.

Former Mets stars David Cone and Darryl Strawberry won World Series rings with the Yankees and Dwight Gooden pitched a no-hitter for them. Former player and manager Joe Torre won four championships guiding the Yankees.

The 40-year-old Rojas, the son of former big league player and manager Felipe Alou, spent the last 16 seasons with the Mets organization. The Mets were 103-119 with him as manager.

When the Mets dismissed Rojas, they said he had been offered the opportunity to remain in the organization in a role that had yet to be determined. Rojas had been the Mets’ quality control coach in 2019 and previously been a minor league manager and coach for the club.

The Mets had been expected to challenge for the playoffs or even a pennant with $341 million newcomer Francisco Lindor at shortstop, a major move under new owner Steve Cohen.

New York led its division for 90 straight days despite a wave of injuries and Rojas drew praise for his steady hand and communication skills. But a lot fell apart over the final two months of the season with ace Jacob deGrom, Lindor and others on the injured list and several stars stuck in slumps.

An 2-11 skid against the Dodgers and Giants, baseball’s top two teams, dropped the Mets from five games over .500 and tied for first place to 62-66 and 6 1/2 games out on Aug. 26. In a middling division, they lost the lead for good on Aug. 14 and never really recovered.

The Mets went 26-34 during Rojas’ first year as manager and finished tied for last place in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Rojas was elevated to skipper in January 2020 by former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen as the replacement for Carlos Beltrán. The promotion came just days after Beltrán was let go without managing a single game as part of fallout from the Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

Rojas turned 40 on Sept. 1 and was the second-youngest manager in the majors, 24 days older than Minnesota’s Rocco Baldelli.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: Former Mets manager interviews with Bombers, team declines pitcher’s club-option

Immediately following the conclusion of the Yankees‘ season, they fired several coaches, including hitting coach Marcus Thames, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pillitere and third-base coach Phil Nevin. With replacements needed, the Yankees aren’t looking too far from home to discover a supplement, interviewing former Mets skipper Luis Rojas for a base-coach position over the weekend, per The Athletic.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Luis Rojas Likely To Join Yankees Coaching Staff

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, there is a “strong likelihood” that former Mets manager Luis Rojas will take the job as the Yankees’ third base coach. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Rojas had a mutual liking for each other in the interview process, according to Sherman’s sources.
MLB
FanSided

Luis Rojas could get back at Mets with next job choice

Former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas could be staying in New York: this time, it’s likely to be as third base coach of the New York Yankees. When a baseball player gets traded away, seeing his former team always calls for a high-caliber “revenge game” performance. The same goes...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
abc17news.com

Rojas says no ‘second thought’ on going from Mets to Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Rojas says it was an easy decision to put on Yankees pinstripes so soon after getting dismissed by the New York Mets. He says there wasn’t any second thought about making the crosstown move. Let go last month after his second year of managing the Mets, Rojas was announced this week as the Yankees’ new third base coach. Rojas says he talked to a few teams, but quickly found a match with manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Rojas coached third base a lot as a minor league manager for the Mets. His duties with the Yankees will include working with the outfielders. The 40-year-old Rojas replaces Phil Nevin, who had been the Yankees’ third base coach since 2018.
MLB
MLB

Rojas crosses town, named Yanks 3B coach

Luis Rojas is switching boroughs and dugouts. The Yankees have hired the former Mets manager to serve as their third-base coach, the club announced on Monday. Rojas, 40, will try on the Yankees’ pinstripes after spending the past 16 years with the Mets organization (2006-21), including the previous two seasons as the club’s skipper. Rojas will replace Phil Nevin, whose contract was not renewed.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Luis Rojas, Eric Chavez among Yankees’ potential coaching staff additions

The MLB offseason is underway, and while fans contemplate what might happen when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1st, the league’s annual general managers’ meetings unfolded in San Diego. Throughout the week, Brian Cashman spoke with reporters several times. In his signature straightforward style, Cashman divulged a few small pieces of information regarding the vacancies on the Yankees’ coaching staff and the headway he and the front office have made in filling them.
MLB
FanSided

Luis Rojas betrays Mets and joins coaching staff crosstown

Former New York Mets skipper Luis Rojas joins the New York Yankees coaching staff. Luis Rojas is proof that you can never put a price on not having to move to find your next job. The former New York Mets manager has agreed to become the next third base coach...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Darryl Strawberry
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Joe Torre
Person
Dwight Gooden
Person
Carlos Beltrán
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
David Cone
Person
Felipe Alou
New York Post

Luis Rojas bringing Mets lessons to new Yankees role

Luis Rojas’ two-year run as Mets manager ended when his option wasn’t picked up following the season. After dealing with a tumultuous couple of seasons, under new ownership, uncertainty in the front office, as well as the impact of dealing with COVID protocols, Rojas — the Yankees new third-base coach — said he has no regrets about his time in Queens.
MLB
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Red Sox#Ex Mets
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Miguel Cabrera has message for ex-teammate Justin Verlander

After five seasons apart, might the Detroit Tigers and pitcher Justin Verlander be headed for a reunion? If Miguel Cabrera had his way, they certainly would. Cabrera, who’s been with the Tigers since 2008, recently popped up on Verlander’s Instagram account with an unmistakable message: Come back home. Detroit sent...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Trade Rumors

Zack Greinke not expected to re-sign with Astros, wants to join NL team

The Astros have one of the more significant crop of free agents around the league, as the team is facing the potential departures of Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, Kendall Graveman and Zack Greinke, among others. Houston may make an effort to retain some of that group, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Greinke is not expected to return to the Astros this winter.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Brave says Max Fried has been tipping pitches this postseason

Max Fried has given rise to pitch-tipping speculation with his unsightly last couple of playoff outings. One former Atlanta Brave agrees with that notion. Retired outfielder Matt Diaz, who played with the Braves for seven seasons, said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio that Fried has been tipping his pitches throughout the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
MLB
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
76K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy