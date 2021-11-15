ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Why Novavax Beat the Market on Monday

By Eric Volkman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), best known these days for the NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine it's developed, saw its shares rise by 1.5% on Monday, against a stock market that essentially traded sideways. Investors seemed to be cautiously optimistic about the company's latest news on the regulatory front.

So what

Novavax announced that it has formally submitted a biologics license application (BLA) for NVX-CoV2373 to South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. It has done so in collaboration with South Korean biotech SK bioscience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFuL8_0cxbmYBZ00
Image source: Getty Images.

That move comes slightly over half a year after Novavax and SK bioscience started the rolling submission process to the Ministry. If the country approves the BLA, it will be a ready customer for the vaccine, as SK bioscience has secured an advance purchase agreement with the government for 40 million doses.

Although NVX-CoV2373 still hasn't been submitted for authorization by the FDA in the crucial U.S. market, it has won nods in various other jurisdictions, for example in Indonesia. It is under review in a clutch of others, including the U.K. and Canada.

Novavax didn't hesitate to point out that the South Korea filing marks a big step forward for NVX-CoV2373. It quoted CEO Stanley Erck as saying that the submission "reflects the first BLA submission for full approval of our COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in the world, with more anticipated to follow."

Now what

The news was tempered by the hard fact that Novavax would be far from a first mover in South Korea. All three vaccines either approved or authorized for emergency use in the U.S. -- Moderna's mRNA-1273 (aka Spikevax), Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty, and the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson -- all have that status. AstraZeneca and Oxford University's AZD1222 has also won approval.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Is Fighting Its Biggest Customer

Moderna and NIH are engaged in a war of words over patents for the company's COVID-19 vaccine. If NIH wins, the U.S. government could license the vaccine to other manufacturers. Investors don't appear to be overly concerned, partially because they have even bigger things to worry about. There's an old...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Why Cassava Sciences Is Sliding Lower Today

Cassava Sciences is a pre-commercial stage biotech developing a drug called simufilam for the treatment of Alzheimer's dementia. On Monday, the company disclosed that government agencies are investigating it. A Wall Street Journal article Wednesday reported that the SEC is looking into claims that Cassava manipulated some data from simufilam's...
STOCKS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvax#Nvx Cov2373#South Korean#Sk#Bla#Oxford University
InvestorPlace

3 Second-Shot Covid Stocks to Buy

Depending on where one looks these days, Wall Street may appear to have a case of the swine flu. But in a market made up of individual companies, some of yesterday’s biggest Covid stocks to buy are looking like second shot opportunities for bullish investors as we move toward 2022 and beyond.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Novavax (NVAX) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) increased by 7.92% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) – a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases – increased by 7.92% yesterday. Investors appear to be responding positively to the company announcing that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has begun its evaluation of an application for conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, which will be marketed in the European Union under the brand name Nuvaxovid.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons This Stock Could 10X in 10 Years

DexCom is a leading maker of continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetics. Adoption of this effective technology still has a long way to go. The company continues to deliver strong revenue growth with solid prospects ahead. The stock market has been on fire in the past year with the S&P...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

1 Innovative Stock Set to Crush the Market

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) specializes in customer relationship management. Its portfolio of software products aims to improve sales, customer service, marketing, and more. But the company continues to innovate, expanding the functionality of its platform. And that has translated into impressive financial results. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Motley Fool

Why Canadian Pot Stocks, Like Sundial Growers, Are Falling Today

The stocks of several Canadian marijuana companies on the market didn't produce much of a high for investors on Thursday. Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI), Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) all ended the day in negative territory. Those declines ranged from Sundial's 6%...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Rivian Plunges, but This Under-the-Radar Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring

Markets were mixed, with the Nasdaq rising on Thursday. Rivian Automotive saw its stock fall for a second day. However, another Nasdaq stock posted huge gains. The stock market has seen mixed performance for much of the past two years, and more often than not, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has fared better than its fellow major market benchmarks. That was once again the case on Thursday, as the Nasdaq climbed 33 points to 15,955 as of 1 p.m. ET even as some other high-profile indexes were lower on the day.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Teladoc Stock Slid Sharply on Thursday

Teladoc maintained its full-year revenue outlook from a few weeks ago and said it expects a huge jump in revenue in fiscal 2022. Management expects annual revenue to top $4 billion by fiscal 2024. What happened. Shares of telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) took a hit on Thursday. The company's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

Novo Nordisk is buying Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $38.25 per share. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year. Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are exploding higher today in response to a buyout offer from Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO). Dicerna stock was up 78.6% as of 11 a.m. ET on Thursday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 75 Points; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.21% to 35,855.96 while the NASDAQ rose 0.16% to 15,946.49. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.19% to 4,697.80. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,287,920 cases with around 787,980 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,478,510 cases and 464,620 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,977,660 COVID-19 cases with 611,890 deaths. In total, there were at least 255,882,770 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,142,170 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Most Active Penny Stocks to Buy Now

The most active penny stocks usually come from those markets which have plenty of room to grow. That includes newer markets, or ones that are constantly growing and are necessary. A couple examples are technology and medical. Below, I’ve picked out some of the most active penny stocks to buy....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: StoneCo Drops After Q3 Earnings; EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Shares Surge

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.51% to 35,958.22 while the NASDAQ rose 0.03% to 15,977.88. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.13% to 4,694.96. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,161,370 cases with around 786,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,466,590 cases and 464,150 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,965,680 COVID-19 cases with 611,520 deaths. In total, there were at least 255,259,860 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,133,290 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Today

Novavax reported that its COVID-19 vaccine won authorization in the Philippines. The company also said that the European Medicines Agency has begun its review of its authorization filing. What happened. Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) were jumping 8.2% as of 11:39 a.m. EST on Wednesday. The gain came after the company...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
68K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy