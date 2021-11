Police in Texas are looking for a 30-year-old Austin woman after a 52-year-old man was shot and killed over an alleged theft of a “bouncy house.”. On the morning of Nov. 1, police were dispatched to a home in East Austin where they found James Traylor, 52, with gunshot wounds. He was then taken to Dell Seton Hospital where he died about an hour later, Austin police said in a statement.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO