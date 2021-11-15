ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Stock Show adds Auditorium Concert Series

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 5 days ago
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is partnering with Live Nation to roll out the Auditorium Concert Series presented by TX Whiskey during the Stock Show’s 23-day run at Will Rogers Memorial Center, Jan. 14-Feb. 5.

The new concert series adds to the authentic western lifestyle experience, featuring livestock and horse shows, kid-friendly activities and exhibits, carnival midway, shopping, great food and, of course, rodeo.

The concert series begins Jan. 19 when Kansas performs a night of classic rock hits, featuring “Carry On Wayward Son,” “Dust In the Wind” and others.

The series continues when the Old 97’s perform a rocking night with special guests Giovannie & The Hired Guns and Joshua Ray Walker on Jan. 21. Country music star Clint Black takes center stage Jan. 27. Comedian Jeff Foxworthy entertains on Jan. 28. The Music of Queen will be performed by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra featuring conductor Brent Havens and vocalist Brody Dolyniuk on Jan. 29.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at Ticketmaster. Tickets for each performance will provide admission to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo grounds (rodeo performances require a separate ticket).

Photo: The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra returns to Will Rogers Auditorium to present The Music of Queen.

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

