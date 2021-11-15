ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Macoun

Cover picture for the articleA boil-water advisory is in effect for the Village of Macoun. The advisory was issued...

Picayune Item

Boil water notice issued by Pearl River Central Water Association

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Stonebridge subdivision, in Carriere and surrounding area for those who were without water on November 18, 2021 due to a broken main. Those residents are asked to boil water for 1 minute before drinking. Samples will be...
CARRIERE, MS
Lawrence Post

Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued boil water advisory for the city of Lancaster and Atchison County Rural Water District 5C

Atchison County, KANSAS – According to the officials, the boil water advisory was issued Sunday due to a loss of pressure. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. Ladies and gentlemen, boil...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
CBS Austin

Boil water notice issued for western Travis County Water District 10

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A district-wide boil notice has been issued Friday for western Travis County Water District 10 due to a large main break at the McConnell Pump Station. The District includes the City of West Lake Hills and the major subdivisions of Westwood, Rolling Hills West, Knollwood, Westlake...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
WCJB

Boil water alert issued for city of Bronson

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Bronson is under an immediate boil water alert following a water main break. The break occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Paradise Lane and Marshburn Drive near the Levy County School Board. The city’s public works employees are on the scene evaluating the cause...
BRONSON, FL
WDAM-TV

Glendale Utility issues boil water notice

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Around 150 customers of Glendale Utility District in Forrest County are under a boil water notice. The notice, which was issued Monday, affects customers on part of River Road closest to Mary Magdalene Road. The notice was issued after a break in a 10′ water...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Portions of St. Charles, Raceland, Bayou Blue under boil water advisory

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 issued a boil water advisory Monday for portions of St. Charles, Raceland, and Bayou Blue. The advisory includes all of the customers in the communities between the St. Charles Bridge and the South Coast Gas Office on both sides of Bayou Lafourche, in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182, Hwy 652, Hwy 653 and the North Service Road, and in lower Bayou Blue along and adjoining Hwy 316 (between Bayou Bend Drive and the Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge).
RACELAND, LA
Bedford Times-Mail

City of Bedford issues boil water order for some residents

The city of Bedford has issued a boil water order for a stretch of addresses along Sycamore Drive. According to the notice, addresses in the 200, 300, 400 and 500 blocks of Sycamore Drive will need to boil their water "until further notice." Local news: Funds available to assist with...
BEDFORD, IN
discoverestevan.com

City Urges Caution for any Travellers

All highways in the Estevan area remain closed as of 10 a.m. Saturday due to ice, and snow is now coming down accompanied by wind gusting to 54 kph. The City of Estevan is laying sand on major streets, but areas remain slick. "We are asking everyone to use caution...
TRAFFIC
wibqam.com

Wilfred Water Corp. issues boil warning Friday morning for all customers

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Wilfred Water Corp. issued a boil order Friday morning that iseffective immediately. This boil order includes all Wilfred Water customers on County Road 315 east of Shelburn as well as all customers west of County Road 315 East until further notice. This is a developing story....
SHELBURN, IN

