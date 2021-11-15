Boil Water Advisory Issued for Macoun

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 issued a boil water advisory Monday for portions of St. Charles, Raceland, and Bayou Blue. The advisory includes all of the customers in the communities between the St. Charles Bridge and the South Coast Gas Office on both sides of Bayou Lafourche, in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182, Hwy 652, Hwy 653 and the North Service Road, and in lower Bayou Blue along and adjoining Hwy 316 (between Bayou Bend Drive and the Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge).

RACELAND, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO