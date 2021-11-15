ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Rental assistance still available in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxyb4_0cxblC3200

Fort Worth renters who’ve been affected by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for help through the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. While the Texas Rent Relief Program has stopped accepting applications, the City of Fort Worth still has funds available.

Funds may be used for rent, past due rent, utility payments and other housing expenses resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. For example, applicants may have had a job loss, reduced work hours or similar financial hardship due to COVID-19.

The fastest way to get help is to apply online. Learn more about who can apply, what documents are needed and frequently asked questions by visiting the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program webpage.

To learn more, call 817-392-7540 or email.

