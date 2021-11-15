Dish with Daily Mail - Adele fans upset about not being invited to Adele's One Night Only concert

In the midst of Adele’s stunning CBS Concert Special, Adele One Night Only, she shared some shocking news with fans: the concert was the first time her son Angelo Adkins had ever seen her perform live. Speaking to him during the November 14 show, Adele gushed, “It’s the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight, baby.” Later, Adele tweeted, “It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!” It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO