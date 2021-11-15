ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dish with Daily Mail - Adele fans upset about not being invited to Adele's One Night Only concert

CW33 NewsFix
 4 days ago

Dish with Daily Mail - Adele fans upset about not being invited to Adele's One Night Only concert.

Decider

Adele Helped A Fan Propose During ‘Adele One Night Only’

“Thank God you didn’t let me eat. I would have thrown up,” Ashley admitted during Quentin’s proposal speech. After she said yes, Adele suddenly appeared from the shadows, stunning her even further. “Thank God she said yes, ’cause I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to next,” she joked, motioning for the newly engaged couple to sit down beside celebrity guests Melissa McCarthy and Lizzo.
MUSIC
Parade

Which A-Listers Were in the Audience for Adele's One Night Only Concert Special in Hollywood? Here Are the Stars We've Seen!

Stars, they’re just like us—obsessed with Adele! During the Adele One Night Only special, which aired Sunday, Nov. 14 on CBS, fans who watched from home got caught up spotting all the stars who came out on the night the “Easy on Me” singer filmed the concert portion of the TV event in late October at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Adele's 'One Night Only' Concert Marked an Incredible First for the Star — & Her Son

In the midst of Adele’s stunning CBS Concert Special, Adele One Night Only, she shared some shocking news with fans: the concert was the first time her son Angelo Adkins had ever seen her perform live. Speaking to him during the November 14 show, Adele gushed, “It’s the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight, baby.” Later, Adele tweeted, “It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!” It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Adele's One Night Only Concert Was Made Even More Emotional by This Special Guest

On Sunday night, Adele opened up about many parts of her life during an interview with Oprah Winfrey for her One Night Only special on CBS, including the way her 9-year-old son, Angelo, has had an impact on her music. She also gave a phenomenal concert as part of the special, performing a mix of her biggest hits and new songs off her upcoming album, which she dedicated to Angelo. This actually marked the first time Angelo saw his mom perform live, Adele revealed to the audience.
CELEBRITIES
WKRC

Adele helps man pop the question at her "One Night Only" concert

LOS ANGELES (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - Sunday night, CBS aired "One Night Only," Adele's first concert in more than four years. The concert was held at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles in October and was filled with star-studded guests like Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy and Drake. But there were two guests who outshined them all. While Adele performed her best hits, Quentin Brunsen was getting ready to ask the biggest question of his life to his girlfriend of seven years, Ashleigh Mann.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Adele Fans Gush Over Surprise 'One Night Only' Marriage Proposal on CBS Special

Is an Adele concert really an Adele concert if no one gets engaged during it? When Adele performed outside the Griffith Observatory last month for this weekend's Adele One Night Only special, she helped a lucky fan get engaged in front of the stage, then the newly engaged couple got to sit in the front row between Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy. Proposals at Adele concerts became common during her 2016-2017 world tour. The scene had fans at home cheering for the happy couple and praising Adele for pulling off the surprise.
MUSIC
Elle

Adele And Oprah Coordinate In Cream Suits For 'Adele One Night Only'

Adele is back giving us the content we've all been gagging for. Not only has the 'Hello' singer bestowed upon us the news that her hugely-anticipated new album, 30, will be released mid-November, and treated us to a record breaking first single in 'Easy On Me', but she's also serving us fashion look after fashion look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
blackchronicle.com

Oprah & Lizzo Sing To Adele’s “Hello” At Her ‘One Night Only’ Concert

Fans were absolutely living for this iconic moment between Lizzo and Oprah at Adele’s One Night Only Concert, which aired on Nov. 14. The famous talk show host posted a video of herself from the event singing lyrics to the famous Brit’s classic song “Hello” alongside the “Truth Hurts” crooner. Take a look at the fun moment below.
MUSIC
Collider

'Adele One Night Only': New Clip Shows Adele Take the Stage at Primetime Concert Special

Calling us from the other side, Paramount+ has released a new teaser for their upcoming concert experience, Adele One Night Only, which will premiere on CBS Sunday, November 14, at 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET/8:00-10:00 p.m. PT and will also be made available live and on-demand on the streaming platform. The previously recorded event will take place in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park Observatory and will also include an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the talk show host’s legendary rose garden. The meeting will mark the first time the groundbreaking artist has given a televised conversationally heavy interview as she discusses her new album, the stories behind her songs, life after her divorce from Simon Konecki, weight loss, and parenting her son.
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Special

Juliet and Amanda discuss Taylor Swift’s rerelease of her album Red (Taylor’s Version). They break down the production of the album, talk about the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and weigh in on her SNL performance (3:35). Then, they focus on Adele’s One Night Only special and touch on her guest list, the scale of the production, her Oprah interview, her new songs, and more (28:38)!
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

