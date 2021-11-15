ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fake Ransomware Infection Spooks Website Owners

By Ben Martin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting this past Friday we have seen a number of websites showing a fake ransomware infection. Google search results for “FOR RESTORE SEND 0.1 BITCOIN” were sitting at 6 last week and increased to 291 at the time of writing this. Upon visiting their website webmasters have been met with an...

