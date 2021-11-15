Dionne Warwick wants Taylor Swift to get her scarf back

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The internet wants Taylor Swift to get her scarf back – and so does Dionne Warwick.

Social media users have had a lot to say since Friday, when Swift released the re-recorded version of her album “Red.” One of the most common responses to the release has been calls from the singer’s fans for Swift’s ex to return a scarf that is mentioned in her hit song “All Too Well.”

The newly-released album features Swift’s re-recorded version of “All Too Well,” as well as an extended 10-minute version of the song “from the vault.”

In the song, the singer states, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house and you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.” Later in the song, Swift sings, “you keep my old scarf from that very first week.”

Fans of Swift have long believed that the song is about her ex-boyfriend, actor Jake Gyllenhaal. And while the scarf jokes never really went away after Swift first released “All Too Well” nearly 10 years ago, the re-recorded version has brought them back full-force.

Music legend Dionne Warwick joined in on Monday and tweeted, “If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it.”

Warwick then followed up, offering to pay the cost of postage.

“It does not belong to you,” she wrote. “Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.”

The long-running joke about the scarf has even reached Gyllenhaal’s family. The actor’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, addressed it during an interview with Andy Cohen several years ago.

“I never understood why everybody asked me about the scarf. What is this?” she said . “I am in the dark about the scarf.”

While the location of the now-infamous scarf is still a mystery, it’s clear Swift knows her fans and what they want “all too well” — because she’s selling red scarves online to celebrate the release of her re-recorded album.

