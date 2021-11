Seattle played their last home match of the year against the LA Galaxy, and depending when you paid attention, they were either great or lousy. It was a down and up match, starting down when they again conceded an early goal. The team did get their feet under them later in the half and controlled play for stretches into the second half, eventually earning a deserved equalizing goal. A late flurry saw the Sounders exhibit animosity at the goal itself, repeatedly kicking the ball into it but failing to earn the win. The 1-1 draw gave Seattle a slim lead in the Western Conference standings heading into the last match of the season.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO