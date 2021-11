Being able to take food and drinks on the go and keep them cool has always been a neat convenience. But these days, when being able to check into hotels is not a given, it’s time to rethink the portable 12-volt electric cooler. It’s not just a cool luxury anymore, as much as it’s an essential part of your go-kit. If you’re traveling by car, RV, or even boat, a reliable electric cooler is a must-have for long trips or journeys where you’re uncertain of your lodging options. Beyond food and drink, if you need to carry insulin or baby formula...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO