It finally happened. Per multiple reports, Blake James is OUT as the athletic director at the University of Miami. This had become a necessity for an athletic department that has been circling the drain for a while now. The three primary men’s sports programs have fallen off a cliff on James’ watch. Former AD Shawn Eichorst hired Jim Larranaga in 2011, and the basketball program took off, winning the ACC tournament and making the Sweet 16 in 2013. The team also made the Sweet 16 in 2016. However, the program has fallen on extremely hard times in the years since, and it’s been apparent that a move has been needed for awhile, which was never made by James.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO