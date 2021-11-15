ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

By Herb Scribner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the...

Comments / 807

Joan Weatherford Sammond
3d ago

They lost me by allowing hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants enter the country, fly them all over the country, and NOT require this "vaccine". They're using COVID to try and shift focus off of all the disastrous decisions this Biden administration has made in less than a year that has created more problems than any other administration in such a short period.

Reply(73)
751
Jay L
3d ago

Every single thing they said about vaccine was wrong. 1. Once you get the shot you can’t get covid 2. Can’t spread covid 3. You won’t need more shots 4. Can’t die if vaccinated 5. Reduced hospitalization, well we are finding hospitals full with almost 70% vaccinated, so wrong again. Jesus what were they right on??? Friggin nothing

Reply(36)
564
Lisa Ivie
3d ago

So they admit the jabs don’t work but want you to get another… how many boosters will it take to wake people up? All this while pushing the poison on their kids…

Reply(28)
214
