ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Woman charged with murder of volunteer leaving Kansas church

By Heidi Schmidt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1Eu1_0cxbjKta00

KANSAS CITY (WDAF) — Two months after a woman was shot to death as she left church, prosecutors charged another woman with her death.

Smoldering fish tank causes $85,000 worth of damage to Kansas home

Investigators returned to North 3rd Street and Richmond Avenue Monday morning to announce that 29-year-old Melony Perry was charged with first-degree felony murder in the shooting death of 62-year-old Lillian Jackson . Jackson was shot and killed near North 3rd Street and Richmond Avenue on Sept. 18. It happened as she left Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she had volunteered.

Monday morning, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree thanked the police department and the community for their help in the case.

“We are thankful for the community and how they are working with the Kansas City, Kansas, police department because every life is important, and everyone that is taken is too many, and so we desire to bring about justice for all of them,” Dupree said.

For trying to kill jail guard, Topeka inmate gets more than 50 years in prison

Chief Karl Oakman said the department didn’t receive any tips on Jackson’s shooting until nearly two weeks after she died. The department publically asked the community for help with finding the person responsible for shooting the gun that killed Jackson. Oakman said several tips came into the department a day after the plea for information.

“What I wanted to do is to formally thank the community of Kansas City, Kansas, for coming together, assisting us with this homicide,” Oakman said. “This is what I’ve always talked about. The police cannot do this alone. The community cannot do this alone. But when the community and the police come together we can make this community a lot safer.”

The DA’s office charged Perry with aggravated battery and aggravated assault in an unrelated crime on Oct. 20. Perry has been in jail since that arrest.

Perry is held on $250,000 bond on the first-degree murder charge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Man arrested after threatening Topeka officers with ax

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was arrested late Wednesday night after threatening officers with an ax and stick. Officers from the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the area of S.E. 25th and S.E. Indiana Wednesday at 9:40 p.m. in reference to a subject walking in the middle of the street with a stick who […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man armed with kitchen knife and hand saw faces charges in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man armed with a large kitchen knife and a hand saw is facing criminal charges after trespassing and refusing to leave a Topeka hotel. Norman E. Kelly is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, interference with law enforcement, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. Kelly was a former […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Richmond, KS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KSNT News

5-year-old killed in crosswalk in western Kansas

LIBERAL (KSNT) – A 5-year-old child was killed Wednesday morning in Liberal while crossing the street, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Nathaniel Garro Rivera, 5, of Liberal, was crossing the street in a crosswalk in front of Prairie View Elementary School when a 25-year-old driver made a left turn at the intersection of Warren […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Early morning assault sends 1 to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning with “critical” injuries while another was arrested by Topeka police and charged with aggravated battery. Topeka police arrested Alonzo L. Plakio, 70, of Topeka, Thursday morning after the early morning assault of a man at 908 N.E. Wabash. The victim was taken to […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lillian Jackson
KSNT News

Deputy and K9 find meth, drug paraphernalia in traffic stop

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 28-year-old female and a 41-year-old male are in custody following a traffic stop by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office that revealed methamphetamines and multiple arrest warrants. The traffic stop occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 11:30 p.m. when a deputy pulled over a white 2003 GMC Envoy in the 1800 block […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas troopers will be on the road to promote safe Thanksgiving travel

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Kansas law enforcement have teamed up to ensure safe driving this Thanksgiving holiday. The Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign means more troopers will be on the road. The goal isn’t just to crack down on speeding. It’s to keep everyone safe while traveling for the holiday week. Kansas Highway Patrol expects travel numbers to […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Prison#Police#Wdaf#Mt Zion Baptist Church#Da
KSNT News

Deadly Kansas crash on I-35 claims life of Missouri man

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri man was killed in Franklin County when the van he was driving went off the road and crashed into a tree. William R. Cox, 68, of Clinton, Missouri was killed Monday afternoon just after 2 p.m. when the 1997 Honda Odyssey he was driving “drifted off the right side […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Holocaust comparisons, yellow stars: How controversial forms of protest reached Kansas vaccine mandate hearings

TOPEKA, (KSNT) — Symbols and comments comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust, where millions of Jewish people were killed, have reached the state’s capitol in recent weeks. And according to leaders in the Jewish community, it shows major gaps in how people understand history. “The tragedy of the Holocaust is not in any way the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Flames rip through Poplar Street home, do $20,000 damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An early morning fire at 738 N.E. Poplar St. did an estimated $20,000 damage, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Topeka firefighters were called to N.E. Poplar and found smoke and what they described as “heavy flames” coming from the rear of the house. Firefighters fought […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy