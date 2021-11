Last night in Toronto, timely scoring combined with excellent play from Jonathan Quick helped the LA Kings to their first road victory of the season. Former Maple Leafs’ prospect Trevor Moore got things going early in the game. He opened his first shift with a drive to the net and a quality chance against former LA Kings goaltender Jack Campbell. While that shot didn’t go in, he made up for it later when he opened the scoring. From there, the LA Kings didn’t look back as they shut down Toronto’s top players and earned their sixth win of the season.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO