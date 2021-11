The Fayette County Board of Education voted Monday to table the new building that’s already well over budget, thanks to inflated costs in materials. “Inflation may continue to rise. It does seem to appear like that, but in the long term, it will level out,” FCPS board member Cristy Morris said. “I think as far as being good stewards of our taxpayers’ money, that we should wait because the markets are just terribly unstable.”

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO