Science

Nascent polypeptides stabilize ribosomes for uninterrupted translation

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Proteins are the key players that regulate cellular structure and function. DNA, which functions as the blueprint for protein synthesis, is first transcribed into a messenger RNA (mRNA), which is further read and translated into a polypeptide chain (a "new-born" protein) by macromolecular machines called ribosomes. Here, the ribosome essentially functions...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

Virtual fluid for the description of interfacial effects in metallic materials

Liquids containing ions or polar molecules are ubiquitous in many applications needed for green technologies such as energy storage, electrochemistry or catalysis. When such liquids are brought to an interface such as an electrode -- or even confined in a porous material -- they exhibit unexpected behavior that goes beyond the effects already known. Recent experiments have shown that the properties of the employed material, which can be insulating or metallic, strongly influence the thermodynamic and dynamic behavior of these fluids. To shed more light on these effects, physicists at the University of Stuttgart, Université Grenoble Alpes and Sorbonne Université Paris have developed a novel computer simulation strategy using a virtual fluid that allows the electrostatic interactions within any material to be taken into account while being computationally sufficiently efficient to study the properties of fluids at such interfaces. The new method now made it possible for the first time to study the wetting transition at the nanoscale. This depends on whether the ionic liquid encounters a material that has insulating or metallic properties. This breakthrough approach provides a new theoretical framework for predicting the unusual behavior of charged liquids, especially in contact with nanoporous metallic structures, and has direct applications in the fields of energy storage and environment.
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

Researchers create novel molecules that serve as ziplines for energy

In the 19th century, the scientific community puzzled over how the atoms in the mysterious compound benzene were arranged. This "aromatic" molecule soon proved to have a surprisingly simple structure: It consisted of six carbon and six hydrogen atoms. But how could these twelve atoms arrange themselves in space to form a chemically stable object? The chemist Friedrich August Kekulé, later professor at the University of Bonn, brought light into the darkness. Legend has it that he sat dozing by the fireplace in the winter of 1861. Kekulé suddenly had a vision of a snake devouring its own tail. He realized that the carbon atoms of benzene must be organized in a circle, similar to a small wagon wheel.
MATHEMATICS
Science Daily

Advanced microscopes help scientists understand how cells break down proteins

Proteins are the building blocks of all living things. A vast amount research takes place on how these proteins are made and what they do, from enzymes that carry out chemical reactions to messengers that transmit signals between cells. In 2004, Aaron Ciechanover, Avram Hershko, and Irwin Rose won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for a different but just as important process of protein machinery: how organisms break down proteins when they are finished doing their job.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Study challenges standard ideas about piezoelectricity in ferroelectric crystals

For years, researchers believed that the smaller the domain size in a ferroelectric crystal, the greater the piezoelectric properties of the material. However, recent findings by Penn State researchers have raised questions about this standard rule. Ferroelectric materials possess spontaneous electric dipole moments that can be reversibly flipped by applying...
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

Synthetic biology yields easy-to-use underwater adhesives

Several marine organisms, such as mussels, secrete adhesive proteins that allow them to stick to different surfaces under sea water. This attractive underwater adhesion property has inspired decades of research to create biomimetic glues for underwater repair or biological tissue repair. However, existing glues often do not have the desirable adhesion, are hard to use underwater, or are not biocompatible for medical applications. Now, there is a solution from synthetic biology.
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

Scientists key in on brain’s mechanism for singing, learning

New research reveals that specialized cells within neural circuitry that triggers complex learning in songbirds bears a striking resemblance to a type of neural cell associated with the development of fine motor skills in the cortex of the human brain. The study by scientists at Oregon Health & Science University...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Novel artificial genomic DNA can replicate and evolve outside the cell

Scientists successfully induced gene expression from a DNA and evolution through continuous replication extracellularly using cell-free materials alone for the first time. By adding the genes necessary for transcription and translation to the artificial genomic DNA, it could be possible to develop artificial cells that can grow autonomously, and it will be expected to produce efficient useful substances.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Science Daily

A nanoantenna for long-distance, ultra-secure communication

Information storage and transfer in the manner of simple ones and zeros -- as in today's classical computer technologies -- is insufficient for quantum technologies under development. Now, researchers from Japan have fabricated a nanoantenna that will help bring quantum information networks closer to practical use. In a study recently...
COMPUTERS
Science Daily

Exploding and weeping ceramics provide path to new shape-shifting material

An international team of researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Kiel University in Germany have discovered a path that could lead to shape-shifting ceramic materials. This discovery could improve everything from medical devices to electronics. The research is published open access in Nature, the world's leading multidisciplinary...
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

Making solar energy even more sustainable with light-powered technology

Technology using a new generation of hybrid solar cells is one step closer to mass-production, thanks to Newcastle University-led research. An international team of scientists have identified a new process using coordination materials that can accelerate the use of low-cost, Earth-abundant materials with the potential to transform the energy sector by replacing silicone-based solar panels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Programmable viscoelasticity in protein-RNA condensates with disordered sticker-spacer polypeptides

Liquid-liquid phase separation of multivalent proteins and RNAs drives the formation of biomolecular condensates that facilitate membrane-free compartmentalization of subcellular processes. With recent advances, it is becoming increasingly clear that biomolecular condensates are network fluids with time-dependent material properties. Here, employing microrheology with optical tweezers, we reveal molecular determinants that govern the viscoelastic behavior of condensates formed by multivalent Arg/Gly-rich sticker-spacer polypeptides and RNA. These condensates behave as Maxwell fluids with an elastically-dominant rheological response at shorter timescales and a liquid-like behavior at longer timescales. The viscous and elastic regimes of these condensates can be tuned by the polypeptide and RNA sequences as well as their mixture compositions. Our results establish a quantitative link between the sequence- and structure-encoded biomolecular interactions at the microscopic scale and the rheological properties of the resulting condensates at the mesoscale, enabling a route to systematically probe and rationally engineer biomolecular condensates with programmable mechanics.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

A genetic change for achieving a long and healthy life?

Source: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) Researchers presented new insights for improving the health span by just regulating the activity of a protein. A research group has identified a single amino acid change in the tumor suppressor protein phosphatase and tensin homolog (PTEN) that dramatically extends healthy periods while maintaining longevity.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Two is better than one: Single-atom dimer electrocatalyst for green hydrogen production

The limited reservoir of fossils fuels and the ever-increasing threats of climate change have encouraged researchers to develop alternative technologies to produce eco-friendly fuels. Green hydrogen generated from the electrolysis of water using renewable electricity is considered a next-generation renewable energy source for the future. But in reality, the overwhelming majority of hydrogen fuel is obtained from the refining of fossils fuels due to the high cost of electrolysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Scientist advances prospect of regeneration in humans

In a seminal 2013 study, MDI Biological Laboratory scientist James Godwin, Ph.D., discovered that a type of white blood cell called a macrophage is essential to limb regeneration in the axolotl, a Mexican salamander that is nature's champion of regeneration. Without macrophages, which are part of the immune system, regeneration...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Plumbing the depths: Defect distribution in ion-implanted SiC diodes

Silicon carbide (SiC) unipolar semiconductors are in wide commercial use, but their operations are limited by a trade-off relationship between breakdown voltage and specific resistance of the drift layer, or specific on-resistance. Including a super junction structure, which refers to an arrangement of n and p layers in trenches in the drift layer, or enabling bipolar operation in the device provides a way to overcome this unipolar limit. Bipolar operation brings about a large decrease in on-resistance by inducing a conductivity modulation in the drift layer. But bipolar operation is not without its disadvantages. Conduction and switching losses in bipolar devices need to be carefully balanced.
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

New approach could overcome fungal resistance to current treatments

Current medications aren't particularly effective against fungi. The situation is becoming more challenging because these organisms are developing resistance to antimicrobial treatments, just as bacteria are. Now, researchers report that they have identified compounds that tackle these infections in a new way -- by interfering with fungal enzymes required for fatty acid synthesis -- potentially opening the door to better therapies.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Methane from carbon dioxide

The team led by Luis Garzón-Tovar and Jorge Gascon at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (Thuwal, Saudi Arabia) was looking for an efficient, economical catalyst for the photothermal methanation of CO2. Photothermal catalysis is based on the combination of light-driven and thermal chemical processes. In contrast to pure photocatalysis, it has the advantage of allowing longer wavelength light in the visible and IR regions of the spectrum to contribute to driving the reaction.
CHEMISTRY
lifewire.com

What Are the Types of Uninterruptible Power Supplies?

Uninterruptible Power Supplies/Sources (UPS) are backup electrical energy sources designed to kick-in when main power fails. This can include voltage interruptions, spikes, surges—pretty much any instance where the UPS detects a significant enough reduction. Sizes and output can vary from small units meant to power a single computer to large units used to power entire buildings.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Daily

The social cost of nitrous oxide is understated under current estimates, new analysis concludes

The social cost of nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas that is the largest remaining threat to the ozone layer, is understated, concludes an international team of researchers. In their assessment, which appears in the journal Nature Climate Change, the authors write that improving the accuracy of these calculations would not only give a more accurate picture of the impact of climate change, but also spur nations to more aggressively address it.
ENVIRONMENT

