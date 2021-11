It’s a big time for Warframe, as The New War is finally on the way. The New War is a story expansion that follows up on the main narrative, and it’s set to finally resolve some longstanding plots that have been built up over the past few years concerning the player, the maternal Lotus, and the AI army known as the Sentients. On Friday, developer Digital Extremes announced that The New War is set to be released in December on all platforms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO