ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Fight breaks out between parents at Las Cruces youth football game

By Shelby Kapp
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNrVD_0cxbiBzG00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a weekend fight between parents at youth football game in Las Cruces, the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) are asking anyone with information to come forward.

According to officials, the fight happened shortly before noon on Saturday at football fields located at 1600 East Hadley Avenue.

LCPS officials say they were provided with video from the fight but that they cannot identify specific people from it due to clarity. Anyone with information is asked to the Las Cruces Police Department at 575-526-0795.

“A fight between multiple parents, when officers showed up it was chaos,” said Jason Sauceda a Spokesperson for the Las Cruces Police Department.

Sauceda says 10 to 15 people were involved in the fight and one person was injured. LCPD did arrest one parent involved in the fight for a prior warrant.

KTSM reached out to the Las Cruces Independent School District about the fight at the game, as the names of the teams being used were the same as Las Cruces Middle Schools.

A spokesperson for LCPS says the event where the incident happened was not sponsored by LCPS, but that the teams did have names of LCPS schools as the schools’ students are on the team.

LCPS says the game was a Bantamweight League game, put on by the sports association of the same name. A spokesperson for LCPS sent us the following statement in an email.

“After speaking with the director of Bantamweight, it was an unfortunate display of poor sportsmanship on behalf of dozens of adults who should have known better…”

Kelly Jameson LCPS Spokesperson

For their part, Las Cruces Bantamweight Sports Association is also looking for video of the fight. KTSM has reached out to the Association for comment and are awaiting their response.

Look for and update here, and in our later newscasts at 5,6, and 6:30p.m.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 2

Keely Evans
3d ago

oh my goodness 😱 these guys need to get re trained parent's jobs are too keep everyone safe! why are you not conducting yourselves properly?

Reply
3
Related
KTSM

UTEP and EPISD students asked to shelter in place following alert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)-Early Thursday morning University of Texas at El Paso authorities issued an alert notifying students about a “dangerous situation.” Authorities told KTSM they are taking precautionary measures after El Paso Police said a “suicidal suspect on drugs with a weapon is on his way to UTEP, shelter in place.” Authorities told KTSM […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police say false 911 call led to emergency response and school lockdowns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department says an unidentified man made a false 9-1-1 call this morning about harming himself and a threat to local schools, which led to an emergency response. Authorities say an ongoing investigation is underway to find the unknown caller and that making a false emergency call to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Central El Paso assault results in minor injury; Suspect steals car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An midday report of a stabbing victim turned out to be an assault in Central El Paso. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers were sent to the corner of West Yandell and Fewel, after an initial call of a stabbing victim. Both EPPD and UTEP sent […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Driver crashes into EPPD unit, I-10 shut down Wednesday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)-A crash Wednesday night involving an El Paso police unit shuts down a portion of I-10. EPPD officials share the wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-10 west and Executive Center Boulevard. Officials said the EPPD unit was assisting the Texas Department of Transportation when it was struck by another vehicle. According […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Veteran starts mission to clean up neighborhood, El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Carlos Ramos, a retired military man, has lived in El Paso for several years now and throughout that time he has seen trash pile up along the side of the road. One day he decided that he would take it upon himself to pick the trash to make the roads and his […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#Lcpd#Las Cruces Middle Schools#Bantamweight League#The Sports Association
KTSM

Distracted driving crashes by teens on the rise in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new survey has released information regarding teen drivers and distracted driving. Over 40% of those teen drivers say they use their phones while driving. This causes crashes to increase across the board. In El Paso, the number of crashes involving distracted drivers has increased from 2100 to 2500 over […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Gadsden High will hold remote classes Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As a result of ongoing threats to the schools, students, and staff at Gadsden High School, officials with the district announced Thursday that high school students would attend classes remotely on Friday, November 19. District officials say only classes at the high school are impacted, the rest of the district’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Federal Trial for suspect in Aug. 3 Walmart shooting may be held in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Federal prosecutors are unsure if the United States Department of Justice will pursue the death penalty for Patrick Crusius, the accused shooter in the Aug. 3 attack at an East El Paso Walmart. Federal Judge David Guaderrama says the public deserves to know when and what to expect in the […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Victorious El Paso interior designer named Grand Marshal for Sun Bowl Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun Bowl Association (SBA) announced El Paso native Fabiola Salayandia will be the 2021 Grand Marshal for the 85th annual Glasheen, Valles, & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade, set for Thanksgiving morning. Salayandia, recently won $25,000 on an HGTV network reality show called “Hogar Star.” Salayandia plans to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD identify victims in Shawver Park fatal shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso Police Department (EPPD) have released the identities of the victims killed in last Thursday’s shooting in an Lower Valley Park. According to a Monday afternoon news release, 18-year-old Steven Lopez was killed, along with an unnamed 16-year-old male. Police add that 14-year-old female was injured in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

“My family and I suspected it was him” Family of El Pasoan killed in Midland reacts to Capital Murder charge

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Family members of 25-year-old Saffire Armenta say that justice has yet to be served after Midland County arrested the suspect involved in Armenta’s death. On November 2nd, MCSO responded to a structure fire. While at the scene, they found a burned body that was later identified as Saffire Armenta. For […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

1K+
Followers
655
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy