Fight breaks out between parents at Las Cruces youth football game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a weekend fight between parents at youth football game in Las Cruces, the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) are asking anyone with information to come forward.

According to officials, the fight happened shortly before noon on Saturday at football fields located at 1600 East Hadley Avenue.

LCPS officials say they were provided with video from the fight but that they cannot identify specific people from it due to clarity. Anyone with information is asked to the Las Cruces Police Department at 575-526-0795.

“A fight between multiple parents, when officers showed up it was chaos,” said Jason Sauceda a Spokesperson for the Las Cruces Police Department.

Sauceda says 10 to 15 people were involved in the fight and one person was injured. LCPD did arrest one parent involved in the fight for a prior warrant.

KTSM reached out to the Las Cruces Independent School District about the fight at the game, as the names of the teams being used were the same as Las Cruces Middle Schools.

A spokesperson for LCPS says the event where the incident happened was not sponsored by LCPS, but that the teams did have names of LCPS schools as the schools’ students are on the team.

LCPS says the game was a Bantamweight League game, put on by the sports association of the same name. A spokesperson for LCPS sent us the following statement in an email.

“After speaking with the director of Bantamweight, it was an unfortunate display of poor sportsmanship on behalf of dozens of adults who should have known better…” Kelly Jameson LCPS Spokesperson

For their part, Las Cruces Bantamweight Sports Association is also looking for video of the fight. KTSM has reached out to the Association for comment and are awaiting their response.

