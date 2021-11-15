ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

More than 13,000 local Kaiser health care workers plan one-day walkout in support of engineers

By Emily Hamann
Sacramento Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 8,000 health care technicians and other workers at Kaiser Permanente facilities in the Sacramento area voted to walk off the job on Thursday, in solidarity with the health care system’s engineers, who have been on strike for two months. Members of the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West union...

Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Dhawal Bhanushali with Sutter SeniorCare PACE

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Dhawal Bhanushali has been center manager for Sutter SeniorCare PACE for the past three years. Sutter SeniorCare is a health plan designed to provide home and community-based care for frail older adults in Sacramento County, to avoid hospitalization and premature nursing home placement. PACE stands for “Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly."
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Patrick Guild of Breathe California Sacramento Region

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Chief operating officer of Breathe California Sacramento Region. Patrick Guild says his greatest professional accomplishment is "elevating the current culture" of Breathe California Sacramento Region, a nonprofit focused on clean air and anti-tobacco initiatives where he has served as chief operating officer since 2019.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Karina Talamantes with city of Sacramento, Sacramento County Board of Education

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Chief of staff, Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby. Karina Talamantes says she was at the forefront of public outreach efforts during the pandemic. "I have long prided myself on the ability to wear different hats interchangeably in my roles as an elected official, public servant, and business owner, but in 2020 I wore only one hat: nonpartisan community leader," she wrote in her 40 Under 40 application.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40: Dr. Vanessa Walker with Pulmonary Medicine Associates and Sutter Health

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Pulmonary and critical care physician, Pulmonary Medicine Associates and Sutter Health. Dr Vanessa Walker calls Covid-19 the biggest challenge of her career. At times, it was overwhelming to balance a fear of contracting Covid-19 with her responsibility to care for her patients, Walker wrote in her 40 Under 40 application. Nonetheless, she seized the challenge.
HEALTH
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Rebecca R.A. Smith with Downey Brand LLP

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. As a partner at Sacramento's largest law firm, Rebecca R.A. Smith says her biggest professional accomplishment was leading a group of water service providers through negotiations with the Bureau of Reclamation, allowing them to secure their water rights and refinance tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure costs under federal contracts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

Fast-Growing Civil Engineering + Surveying Firm Outgrows First Sacramento Office

Kier + Wright announces long-term investment with the move to a larger Sacramento office. Despite the ups and downs of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Kier + Wright, which provides civil engineering, land surveying and construction staking services, continues to grow exponentially in business and employees. With seven offices located throughout California, Kier + Wright officially announces the relocation of the current Sacramento office in Rancho Cordova to a larger office located in Sacramento. Chuck McCallum, PE, President of Kier + Wright, said the local Sacramento office has grown tremendously since it first opened in 2017 and that the team has more than doubled in the last two years. “Moving to a new location allows us to grow more effectively,” said McCallum. McCallum said Kier + Wright bought the entire 13,864 sq. ft. building, located at 10395 Old Placerville Road, which will house its new 8,952 sq. ft. Sacramento office. This new asset shows Kier + Wright’s commitment to the community and its strength of the Sacramento team. “This purchase illustrates our long-term investment into the Sacramento Market and our employees at Kier + Wright,” adds McCallum. When searching for a larger office location, Steve Calcagno, PE, the firm's Chief Operations Officer and Vice President, was looking for a building with a large floor plate and flexible workspaces designed to accommodate space optionality to provide a substantial amount of room for growth over the next five years. “Having a larger, more modern office will allow Kier + Wright’s staff more opportunities to collaborate effectively,” said Calcagno. “Not just in-house, but with our design and construction partners as well.” Some of K+W’s current local projects can be found in Natomas, Rocklin, Downtown Sacramento, El Dorado Hills, Loomis, Elk Grove and West Sacramento including projects such Natomas Fountains Multi-Family Development and Parkway Apartments. These are encouraging times for the Sacramento region as businesses like Kier + Wright have managed to flourish and expand even amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Mariah Davis of Oakview Insurance Services

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. President of Oakview Insurance Services Inc. Mariah Davis had only been in the insurance business for four years when she decided to launch her own agency. Despite what she says was a lack of connections, in an industry dominated by men over the age of 50, she has grown Oakview Insurance over the past decade to a staff of five serving four states and achieving average growth of 22% annually.
SACRAMENTO, CA
