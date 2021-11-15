ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Vs. Bulls Game Preview & TV Info: Alex Caruso Returns To L.A.

By Yahoo! Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside of the Los Angeles Lakers, there is perhaps no team with more ties to L.A....

New York Post

Girlfriend of Alex Caruso brings lookalike date for his Lakers return

The Bulls point guard had a lookalike roaming around the Staples Center on Monday, thanks in part to girlfriend Mia Amabile, who watched Caruso’s current team defeat his old team, the Lakers, in his return to Los Angeles. Amabile was joined by her best friend Deb Chubb, according to Awesemo.com,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Lakers letting Alex Caruso go

The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to let Alex Caruso leave this offseason was met with much criticism at the time. In hindsight, the move was even worse than originally believed. Caruso currently leads the league in steals with 2.5 per game, all while playing just 27.2 minutes per game. Nobody...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Video: Alex Caruso licks fingers after picking red-hot form in Bulls vs Mavericks clash

Alex Caruso’s admission into the Chicago Bulls team in the NBA 2021-22 Season was always going to be of huge significance. Having already won the championship is his recent years, Caruso is the only player who seems to come off the bench to plug energy into his teammates time and again. However, during the Bulls vs Mavericks most recent clash, ‘Carushow’ displayed just why he is of great importance to the team’s championship aspirations in this season.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alex Caruso reveals the Lakers totally botched negotiations with a lowball offer

The Los Angeles Lakers made a strange decision to let Alex Caruso walk during free agency. Now, we’re finally hearing his side of the story. Caruso, who played an integral role in helping the Lakers secure a title in 2020, eventually signed with the Chicago Bulls. But already, his absence in Los Angeles has been noticeable. Los Angeles has taken a massive hit on the defensive end of the floor, where Caruso was the ultimate glue guy.
NBA
lakersoutsiders.com

Alex Caruso discusses free agent negotiations with Lakers and Bulls

Frank Vogel (who may be on the hot seat if the Lakers’ troubles become even worse) recently stated that the team was struggling on defense to contain “quick, deep-shooting guards with this year’s personnel”, later saying that he literally “pulled back” their aggressive perimeter defense due to the way that this 2021-22 season’s team was constructed. One key cog in this defensive strategy was fan-favorite Alex Caruso, who sadly left the Lakers in free agency to sign a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Alex Caruso Reveals Why He Chose Chicago Bulls Over Los Angeles Lakers

In the recent episode of The Old Man and the Three podcast, Alex Caruso revealed the real reason why he did not sign back with the Los Angeles Lakers. This offseason, Caruso signed a $36.9 million USD four-year contract with the Chicago Bulls, however, the guard wanted to confirm that it was not without hesitation. When the deal came in, Caruso went back to the Lakers to give them a chance to keep him for less. At the time, Caruso was willing to stay on the Lakers for $30 million USD over three years. The Lakers refused the offer, which led to Caruso joining the Bulls. Currently, Caruso is a major part of the team’s defense and the Bulls’ 7-3 start. In the interview, he confirmed to J.J. Redick,
NBA
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

The Lakers didn’t want to overpay for Alex Caruso. Did they make a mistake?

Editor’s note: This is the Friday, Nov. 12 edition of the Purple & Bold Lakers newsletter from reporter Kyle Goon. To receive the newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. The Lakers could have had Alex Caruso back. They only needed to pay him. Based on how the Lakers have...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Alex Caruso confirms he would have taken less to re-sign with Lakers, hints at their low-ball offer

Alex Caruso made it clear throughout the buildup to 2021 free agency that he wanted to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers. The fit was obvious. He'd come up through their G League system to emerge as one of the better role players in basketball. He'd won a championship in purple and gold. Over several seasons, virtually every statistic suggested that he had great chemistry with LeBron James. He was, in essence, exactly the sort of supporting piece a team built around multiple superstars needed: an elite defender, a connecting passer and an improving shooter.
NBA
International Business Times

NBA News: Alex Caruso Exposes Lakers For Botching His Contract Extension

Perennial fan-favorite Alex Caruso has finally broken his silence on what happened between him and the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason. While many have heard the Lakers' side via general manager Rob Pelinka, Caruso went on retired sharpshooter JJ Redick's podcast to share his side of the story. “I...
NBA
NBC Chicago

Alex Caruso Joined Bulls After Lakers' Lowball Contract Offer

Caruso joined Bulls after Lakers' low contract offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex Caruso's blink said it all. Asked by host JJ Redick on Redick's popular "The Old Man & The Three" podcast to blink once if his guess for the Lakers' initial offer to retain Alex Caruso in free agency was too high and to blink twice if it was too low, the Chicago Bulls guard blinked once when Redick guessed two years for $15 million.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Should the Los Angeles Lakers Regret Not Keeping Alex Caruso?

The Los Angeles Lakers' (5-5) slow start, especially defensively, makes the loss of guard Alex Caruso stand out as one of their most glaring offseason mistakes. That the Chicago Bulls (6-3) are benefiting from the addition of Caruso only hammers it home: letting a valuable player like him go was a terrible decision.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Alex Caruso Claims Leaving Lakers Was Best For Lonzo Ball

Former members of the Los Angeles Lakers, guards Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso have continued to enjoy success away from the bright lights of Hollywood, as they seem to have found a home playing in Chicago for the Bulls. Chicago currently sits atop the Eastern Conference with an overall 8-3...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Minnesota outbid the Lakers for Alex Caruso too

Nonetheless, several non-taxpaying teams outbid the Lakers, including the Minnesota Timberwolves. But Chicago not only offered a bigger payday for Caruso, but also a roster that showed it was serious about building a contender. He told his assembled family that he and his agent were going to take that offer back to the Lakers, but that if they couldn’t match, he was likely bound for Chicago.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Alex Caruso’s Departure May Be Sad for Fans, But This Coach Isn’t

Like a rollercoaster, the Lakers gameplay this season has been up and down. With a record hovering around .500 (7-6), they have failed to find any consistency, especially with different players coming in and out of the lineup with injuries. The main factor for this shoddy play has mainly come on the defensive end. After ranking first last season in defensive rating, the Lakers defense has ranged from lockdown to non-existent from quarter to quarter.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Alex Caruso Looking Forward to First Matchup Against Lakers

Caruso expects emotions before first matchup against Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Competing for, and winning, a championship is an experience that builds bonds for life. To do so with a franchise as storied as the Los Angeles Lakers, for a fanbase as rabid as any in sports,...
NBA

