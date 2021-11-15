ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Suspect on the Run After 6 High Schoolers Wounded in Colorado Park Shooting

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Six teenagers were in the hospital after a shooting in a park across the street from a suburban Denver high school, local authorities said Monday. Officers are actively looking for an unidentified subject,...

TheDailyBeast

City of Aurora Agrees to Historic $15M Settlement for Elijah McClain’s Death

Over a year after the family of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died at the hands of three Aurora police officers following a violent arrest, filed a federal lawsuit, the City of Aurora has agreed to settle with a $15 million payout, reports ABC News. According to an official briefed on the matter, the payout is Colorado’s largest police settlement ever. The federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Colorado alleges the three officers violated McClain’s civil rights and are to blame for his death.
AURORA, CO
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Teens Viciously Attack Students on SEPTA Train

Pennsylvania authorities are investigating an incident on a SEPTA train in which several teen girls violently attacked a group of students, reports NBC10 Philadelphia. The attackers in the video can be seen punching, beating, knocking over, and kicking a teen girl. The attackers in the video are African American, and the victims, who appear to be Asian or Asian American, reportedly have no serious injuries. A SEPTA spokesperson called the incident “violent and disturbing.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-College Prof Indicted for Setting Blazes Near Dixie Fire

A federal grand jury in Sacramento has indicted a former Santa Clara University professor on charges related to an arson spree near the massive Dixie Fire this summer. The Thursday indictment charges Gary Stephen Maynard, 47, with setting four fires over the course of two weeks in July and August. His blazes threatened to trap firefighters battling the Dixie firestorm, California’s second largest in history. He now faces four counts of arson to federal property and a count of setting timber alight.
SACRAMENTO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Penn State Student Dies From 11-Story Plunge Down Trash Chute After Being Offered Blunt: Report

A 19-year-old college student has reportedly died under bizarre circumstances after falling 11 stories into a dumpster, according to the girl’s mother. Justine Gross plunged down a trash chute after being given “a smoke” by a male student last Wednesday, her mother said. Francoise Gross said she spoke to the man on Thursday, the day Justine was reported missing. “He said she had a really bad reaction, a panic or whatever,” she told NJ.com, and he was trying to take her back to the apartment on the tenth floor.” But raising more questions is Justine’s mysterious final text to a friend, sent minutes before she fell: “Something just happened.”
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Arbery Suspect Was Allowed to Go Home After Shooting, Agent Testifies

After Ahmaud Arbery was chased and killed by three men on a Georgia road last February, one of the suspects was allowed to go home before giving an official statement to local police, a state investigator testified on Tuesday. Georgia Bureau of Investigations assistant special agent-in-charge Richard Dial said that after William Bryan was allowed to go home with his truck before he went to Glynn County Police Department to give a statement about Arbery’s Feb. 23, 2020 death. He is facing several charges after joining his neighbors, Gregory and Travis McMichael, as they chased Arbery while on his jog—whom they say they suspected was a burglar. During the chase, Travis shot Arbery at least three times. Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner with GBI, testified on Tuesday that Arbery “died of multiple shotgun wounds.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Woman Shot in Attempted Murder-Suicide Was Denied Restraining Order Against Shooter

A judge had previously denied a permanent restraining order to a woman who was shot in the head in an attempted murder-suicide Monday,​​ Boston 25 News reports, citing newly revealed court records. Richard Lorman, 55, shot a 33-year-old woman in the head Monday as she left work in Salem, Massachusetts, then killed himself with the same weapon, authorities said. The two had reportedly lived together in a condo in New Hampshire. The victim’s name has not been released, but employees of Doyle’s Sailmakers told Boston 25 that the victim was the office manager for their company. She had requested a restraining order against Lorman in September and been granted one by Judge Polly Hall on a temporary basis. But a month later, the judge declined to make the order permanent and dismissed the case, writing, “The Court cannot find that the defendant’s conduct constitutes a credible present threat to plaintiff’s safety.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

