ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

CCSD begins COVID-19 vaccinations for five to 11-year-olds, doctors debunk side effect myths

By Cait Przetak
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OF6dF_0cxbh7Zo00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, the Charleston County School District (CCSD) began its process of vaccinating five to 11-year-old students against COVID-19. School officials held the first of ten clinics across the county in coordination with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), and Fetter Health.

The Medical University of South Carolina said their partnership with CCSD is one that began almost immediately following the Emergency Use Authorization approval of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group of five to 11 years old. Dr. Elizabeth Mack, the Division Chief of Pediatric Critical Care at MUSC said they are excited to begin many’s vaccination journeys.

Dr. Mack said, “A total of 9% of the 2 million children in this country who have had COVID are in the five–11-year-old age range, and of that 9%, more than 8,300 hospitalizations, and almost 100 deaths occurred. If that’s your child, those numbers really matter and it is important for us to specifically target this age group.”

The Charleston County School District—continuing its promise in ensuring those who wish to get vaccinated can.

We provided this opportunity for our staff, we provided it for students 12 and up, and we wanna make sure that opportunity exists again for the families who have students in that five to 11 year range.

Andy Pruitt, CCSD

If parents want their child to get vaccinated, a permission slip must be signed by a parent or guardian. CCSD plans to have 250 shots available at each location.

Dr. Mack said she wants to reiterate the safety and importance of the vaccine. She said a myth of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle in youth) developing from the vaccines is not a true side effect. She said that myocarditis in children is more likely to come from getting COVID-19 than from the vaccine.

Dr. Elizabeth Mack, MUSC Division Chief of Pediatric Critical Care

More than 3,000 kids in the five to an 11-year-old age group who were part of the trials, none had myocarditis or anaphylaxis and really the most common reactions were those at they know and love from our usual immunizations so injections site reactions like discomfort, that kind of thing. What we have seen is quite a bit of COVID-related myocarditis as well as MIS-C-related myocarditis.

Dr. Elizabeth Mack, MUSC Division Chief of Pediatric Critical Care

CCSD Vaccination Schedules

(links to register are included in the name of the site)

  • E.B. Ellington Elementary School (Media Center)
    • Dose 1 – Monday, November 15, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    • Dose 2 – Monday, December 6, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
      • For District 23 schools: Baptist Hill Middle, E.B. Ellington Elementary, Jane Edwards Elementary, and Minnie Hughes Elementary.
  • Northwoods Middle School (Cafeteria)
    • Dose 1 – Tuesday, November 16, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    • Dose 2 – Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
      • For District 4 schools: A.C. Corcoran Elementary, Deer Park Middle, Ladson Elementary, Midland Park Primary, Northwoods Middle, Pepperhill Elementary, and Pinehurst Elementary.
  • Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School (Media Center)
    • Dose 1 – Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    • Dose 2 – Friday, December 10, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
      • For District 10 schools: Ashley River Creative Arts, C.E. Williams Middle (North), Carolina Voyager Charter, Drayton Hall Elementary, Montessori Community, Oakland Elementary, Orange Grove Charter, Pattison’s Academy, St. Andrew’s School of Math and Science, Springfield Elementary, and Stono Park Elementary.
  • Burke High School (Cafeteria)
    • Dose 1 – Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    • Dose 2 – Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
      • For District 20 schools: Buist Academy, Charleston Development Academy, Charleston Progressive Academy, James Simons Montessori, Julian Mitchell Elementary, Memminger Elementary, Sanders-Clyde Elementary, and Simmons-Pinckney Middle.
  • Jennie Moore Elementary School (Media Center)
    • Dose 1 – Thursday, December 2, 2021 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    • Dose 2 – Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
      • For District 2 schools: Belle Hall Elementary, East Cooper Montessori Charter, James B. Edwards Elementary, Jennie Moore Elementary, Laing Middle, Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary, Moultrie Middle, and Mount Pleasant Academy.
  • James Island Elementary School (Media Center)
    • Dose 1 – Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    • Dose 2 – Thursday, January 6, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
      • For District 3 schools: Camp Road Middle, Harbor View Elementary, James Island Elementary, Murray-LaSaine Montessori, and Stiles Point Elementary.
  • Jerry Zucker Middle School (Gym)
    • Dose 1 – Thursday, December 9, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    • Dose 2 – Monday, January 10, 2022 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
      • For District 4 schools: Allegro Charter, Hunley Park Elementary, Jerry Zucker Middle, Lambs Elementary, Morningside Middle, Meeting Street @Brentwood, Meeting Street @Burns, and W.B. Goodwin Elementary.
  • Thomas C. Cario Middle School (Cafeteria) (The link will say Charles Pinckney Elementary School but report to Thomas C. Cario Middle School)
    • Dose 1 – Monday, December 13, 2021 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    • Dose 2 – Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
      • For District 1 and 2 schools: Carolina Park Elementary, Charles Pinckney Elementary, Laurel Hill Primary, St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle, Sullivan’s Island Elementary, and Thomas C. Cario Middle.
  • North Charleston Elementary School (Media Center)
    • Dose 1 – Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    • Dose 2 – Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
      • For District 4 schools: Charleston County School of the Arts, Chicora Elementary, Liberty Hill Academy, Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori, Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center, Matilda F. Dunston Elementary, Military Magnet Academy, North Charleston Creative Arts, and North Charleston Elementary.
  • St. John’s High School (Cafeteria)
    • Dose 1 – Thursday, December 16, 2021 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    • Dose 2 – Thursday, January 13, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
      • For District 9 schools: Angel Oak Elementary, Edith L. Frierson Elementary, Haut Gap Middle, and Mount Zion Elementary.

For the full vaccination schedule, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

$1.35M MUSC grant to help Lowcountry teenagers pursue interests in STEM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Teenagers in the Lowcountry who have a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) have the opportunity to apply for an internship to work closely with MUSC researchers and doctors to further develop their interests. MUSC’s Youth Collaborative is offering the Teen Science Ambassador Program to teens underrepresented in STEM […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Supply chain shortages affecting school lunch products

CHARLESTON, CO., S.C. (WCBD) – As the nation continues to deal with a supply chain crisis, Charleston County School District officials said they are seeing its effects in their cafeterias. They said they are working ahead of the issue. Walter Campbell is the Executive Director of Nutrition Services at CCSD. He said products like plastic […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD leaders making changes to address teacher ‘burnout’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District teachers say they are feeling burnout and now district leaders are trying to find ways to address concerns and keep them in the classroom. CCSD officials are making changes in hopes of helping to alleviate some of the stress. A recent survey published by the Charleston Teacher […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston, SC
Coronavirus
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Health
Charleston, SC
Health
Charleston County, SC
Coronavirus
WCBD Count on 2

Awendaw residents concerned about suspicious activities on roads

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents of Awendaw, McClellanville, and Huger says they’re concerned because for weeks cars have been blocking people off on backroads in the area. Members of the community say something needs to be done. Eliot Middleton, Co-Founder of Middleton and Maker BBQ says this has been going on for weeks and dozens […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC: South Carolina reports its first flu-related death of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Wednesday announced the state’s first flu-related death of the 2021 season. “Sadly, an individual from the Upstate region has died from complications due to the flu, our first confirmed influenza-associated death of the season,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Fire Department partner for Vials of Life program

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Medical Center has donated 500 prescription medication bottles to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department’s (MPFD) Vials of Life program. The program aims to help emergency crews with reviewing essential medical information to facilitate appropriate care for patients when they are unconscious or otherwise incapacitated. The vials contain a […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Zucker
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Physician hopeful new COVID-19 treatments could help hospitals in next surge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry doctors are hoping that new treatments could help assist COVID-19 cases from becoming deadly during the expected winter surge. While leaders with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) said the treatments will assist in managing symptoms, doctors stress that it does not replace the need for theCOVID-19 vaccine ahead of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

Trident United Way’s Days of Caring begins Wednesday, expanding to three-day service

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident United Way’s 21st annual community event starts Wednesday and will expand its volunteer days of service to three days, now called Days of Caring. This year, the community event will have 173 projects, partner with 84 agencies/schools, and will have more than 3,000 volunteers and participants. Days of Caring […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston community steps up ahead of Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local organizations and businesses are working to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need this season. East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) says the need for food assistance is higher during the holidays, especially during the pandemic. According to Feeding America, in South Carolina, 555,630 people including over 160,000 children are food […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSD requests assistance from parents, guardians amid bus staffing challenges

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Berkeley County School District continues to face staffing shortages, the district is requesting parents and guardians of bus riders to coordinate transportation for their children, if possible. BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson released a statement regarding transportation issues: “We know this is a difficult time for everyone and that […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Myths#Magnet School#Charter Schools#Ccsd#Musc#Fetter Health#Pfizer#Pediatric Critical Care#Covid
WCBD Count on 2

Settlement reached in excessive use-of-force case involving former Orangeburg officer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Orangeburg announces a settlement with 58-year-old Clarence Gailyard who was physically assaulted by a former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer, David Lance Dukes. The City of Orangeburg settled at $650,000 with Gailyard and the funds will be paid through the city’s insurance carrier. “Mr. Gailyard is pleased […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Person died after experiencing medical issue at Charleston County Detention Center, officials said

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Charleston County Detention Center. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate, also referred to as a resident, suffered an apparent medical episode in a cell within the processing area around 1:00 a.m. Monday. “This was about an hour […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Family of woman shot in Colleton County wants justice

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re hearing from the cousin of a woman who she says was murdered by her boyfriend and the victim’s family says, they are outraged by her death. According to Colleton County Officials, Patricia Grooms (32), was shot and killed Friday evening by Billy Head III, and Grooms cousin says her […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Longtime Public Housing President, community activist Sarah Green passes away at 79

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gasden Green Public Housing President Sarah Green has passed away, S.C. Representative Wendell Gilliard confirms. Green was 79 years old. Representative Gilliard says that “Mama Green” was known as a “phenomenal” community activist in Charleston and South Carolina as a whole. Green worked to minimize crime in public housing, feeding the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCBD Count on 2

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard files bill calling for enhanced structural safety measures for large-scale buildings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry State Representative wants new legislation to address the safety of structures and their integrity across the State of South Carolina and Lowcountry region. The pre-filed bill comes months after a condo collapse in Miami left nearly 100 people dead. State Representative Wendell Gilliard says he’s particularly concerned over buildings […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSD bus drivers on strike, morning bus routes delayed

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District is seeing a significant delay in bus routes as bus drivers have begun to strike Monday morning. Bus drivers are currently striking against working conditions in Berkeley County. As of 7:44 a.m., drivers have decided to not speak with the media. To view a list […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy