CCSD begins COVID-19 vaccinations for five to 11-year-olds, doctors debunk side effect myths
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, the Charleston County School District (CCSD) began its process of vaccinating five to 11-year-old students against COVID-19. School officials held the first of ten clinics across the county in coordination with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), and Fetter Health.
The Medical University of South Carolina said their partnership with CCSD is one that began almost immediately following the Emergency Use Authorization approval of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group of five to 11 years old. Dr. Elizabeth Mack, the Division Chief of Pediatric Critical Care at MUSC said they are excited to begin many’s vaccination journeys.
Dr. Mack said, “A total of 9% of the 2 million children in this country who have had COVID are in the five–11-year-old age range, and of that 9%, more than 8,300 hospitalizations, and almost 100 deaths occurred. If that’s your child, those numbers really matter and it is important for us to specifically target this age group.”
The Charleston County School District—continuing its promise in ensuring those who wish to get vaccinated can.
We provided this opportunity for our staff, we provided it for students 12 and up, and we wanna make sure that opportunity exists again for the families who have students in that five to 11 year range.Andy Pruitt, CCSD
If parents want their child to get vaccinated, a permission slip must be signed by a parent or guardian. CCSD plans to have 250 shots available at each location.
Dr. Mack said she wants to reiterate the safety and importance of the vaccine. She said a myth of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle in youth) developing from the vaccines is not a true side effect. She said that myocarditis in children is more likely to come from getting COVID-19 than from the vaccine.
Dr. Elizabeth Mack, MUSC Division Chief of Pediatric Critical Care
More than 3,000 kids in the five to an 11-year-old age group who were part of the trials, none had myocarditis or anaphylaxis and really the most common reactions were those at they know and love from our usual immunizations so injections site reactions like discomfort, that kind of thing. What we have seen is quite a bit of COVID-related myocarditis as well as MIS-C-related myocarditis.Dr. Elizabeth Mack, MUSC Division Chief of Pediatric Critical Care
CCSD Vaccination Schedules
(links to register are included in the name of the site)
- E.B. Ellington Elementary School (Media Center)
- Dose 1 – Monday, November 15, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Dose 2 – Monday, December 6, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- For District 23 schools: Baptist Hill Middle, E.B. Ellington Elementary, Jane Edwards Elementary, and Minnie Hughes Elementary.
- Northwoods Middle School (Cafeteria)
- Dose 1 – Tuesday, November 16, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Dose 2 – Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- For District 4 schools: A.C. Corcoran Elementary, Deer Park Middle, Ladson Elementary, Midland Park Primary, Northwoods Middle, Pepperhill Elementary, and Pinehurst Elementary.
- Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School (Media Center)
- Dose 1 – Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Dose 2 – Friday, December 10, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- For District 10 schools: Ashley River Creative Arts, C.E. Williams Middle (North), Carolina Voyager Charter, Drayton Hall Elementary, Montessori Community, Oakland Elementary, Orange Grove Charter, Pattison’s Academy, St. Andrew’s School of Math and Science, Springfield Elementary, and Stono Park Elementary.
- Burke High School (Cafeteria)
- Dose 1 – Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Dose 2 – Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- For District 20 schools: Buist Academy, Charleston Development Academy, Charleston Progressive Academy, James Simons Montessori, Julian Mitchell Elementary, Memminger Elementary, Sanders-Clyde Elementary, and Simmons-Pinckney Middle.
- Jennie Moore Elementary School (Media Center)
- Dose 1 – Thursday, December 2, 2021 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Dose 2 – Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- For District 2 schools: Belle Hall Elementary, East Cooper Montessori Charter, James B. Edwards Elementary, Jennie Moore Elementary, Laing Middle, Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary, Moultrie Middle, and Mount Pleasant Academy.
- James Island Elementary School (Media Center)
- Dose 1 – Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Dose 2 – Thursday, January 6, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- For District 3 schools: Camp Road Middle, Harbor View Elementary, James Island Elementary, Murray-LaSaine Montessori, and Stiles Point Elementary.
- Jerry Zucker Middle School (Gym)
- Dose 1 – Thursday, December 9, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Dose 2 – Monday, January 10, 2022 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- For District 4 schools: Allegro Charter, Hunley Park Elementary, Jerry Zucker Middle, Lambs Elementary, Morningside Middle, Meeting Street @Brentwood, Meeting Street @Burns, and W.B. Goodwin Elementary.
- Thomas C. Cario Middle School (Cafeteria) (The link will say Charles Pinckney Elementary School but report to Thomas C. Cario Middle School)
- Dose 1 – Monday, December 13, 2021 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Dose 2 – Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- For District 1 and 2 schools: Carolina Park Elementary, Charles Pinckney Elementary, Laurel Hill Primary, St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle, Sullivan’s Island Elementary, and Thomas C. Cario Middle.
- North Charleston Elementary School (Media Center)
- Dose 1 – Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Dose 2 – Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- For District 4 schools: Charleston County School of the Arts, Chicora Elementary, Liberty Hill Academy, Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori, Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center, Matilda F. Dunston Elementary, Military Magnet Academy, North Charleston Creative Arts, and North Charleston Elementary.
- St. John’s High School (Cafeteria)
- Dose 1 – Thursday, December 16, 2021 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Dose 2 – Thursday, January 13, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- For District 9 schools: Angel Oak Elementary, Edith L. Frierson Elementary, Haut Gap Middle, and Mount Zion Elementary.
For the full vaccination schedule, click here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 1