ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Knoxville Ice Bears raffling Peyton Manning-signed jersey

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GILz_0cxbgvw400

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears are holding a special raffle this week to celebrate 20 years of professional hockey in the city and to benefit their charitable work.

Raffle tickets to win an Ice Bears jersey autographed by NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning are on sale now with all proceeds to be donated to the Knoxville Ice Bears Charitable Foundation.

Complete 2021-2022 Knoxville Ice Bears schedule released

The Vol legend recorded a video message congratulating the team on their 20-year anniversary and expressing his appreciation for one of their specially-named power plays.

“I want to congratulate the Knoxville Ice Bears ownership, staff, players and fans in celebrating 20 years of professional hockey in Knoxville, Manning said . “By the way, thanks for calling one of your power plays, ‘Omaha.’ Go Ice Bears!”

Peyton Manning schools Vols’ Vitello on ‘Omaha’ ahead of College World Series

Tickets start at $10 each with bundles of 6 and 15 tickets available for a discounted rate. Tickets are available online and at the Fan Assistance desk at their game on Friday, Nov. 19.

STAY INFORMED: Download: the WATE 6 On Your Side News and Weather Apps

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 for Week 9, including Ravens, Cowboys, 49ers

Colin Cowherd is looking to turn up the heat with his "Blazin' 5" this week, highlighting some of the NFL's biggest rivalries. The Vikings will look to be the NFC team to slow down the Ravens, who have not lost to an NFC opponent since the arrival of Lamar Jackson. The Broncos aim to do what only one team has been able to this season, which is defeat the Cowboys, who are riding a six-game winning streak. And in New York, the Raiders will look to stay atop the AFC playoff picture with a trip to face the Giants.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
Golf Digest

The dude who got blocked a full 40 yards needs to retire from football forever

There's a scene in the movie "The Blind Side" where the actor playing Michael Oher drives a defender off the field, over the fence and into the stands, then says it was "time for him to go home." It was a highly-unrealistic, Hollywood-ized type scene, a play that would never actually happen in a real football game.
NFL
rockytopinsider.com

VFL Peyton Manning Has a Message for the Georgia Bulldogs

Tennessee football legend Peyton Manning will be back in Neyland Stadium this Saturday afternoon to see the Vols host No. 1 Georgia. However, during the week leading up to the game, Manning also had a message for the Bulldogs. On Thursday, Manning joined “The Steam Room”, a podcast hosted by...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Weather#American Football#Nfl Hall#Fan Assistance
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning hopes to accomplish something Peyton & Eli couldn’t

All anyone wants to talk about is which college Arch Manning will eventually commit to playing quarterback for. The 6’4″, 215-pound quarterback has thrown for over 5,000 passing yards and over 70 touchdowns in his three-year career with Isidore Newman and he’s got major interest from Texas, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ole Miss, and other top programs.
NFL
NBC Sports

What Hurts has learned from relationship with Peyton Manning

Jalen Hurts loves watching all the greats. It just so happens that he has a direct line of communication with one of them. The Eagles 23-year-old quarterback on Wednesday said he still keeps in contact with Peyton Manning over four years after he attended the Manning Passing Academy back in 2017.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

What does GSH stand for on Bears jerseys?

The Chicago Bears uniforms feature the letters GSH on the stripes of their sleeves in a tribute to former owner George Halas. Have you ever watched the Chicago Bears and caught a glimpse of “GSH” on the left sleeve of their uniforms?. If you haven’t, look closely again. You’ll see...
NFL
city-countyobserver.com

THUNDERBOLTS EDGED BY ICE BEARS, 4-1

Evansville, IN.: Despite outshooting Knoxville in the game, the Thunderbolts just couldn’t get the bounces to go their way, as they lose a close game to the Ice Bears, 4-1. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Sunday, November 14th at 3:00pm CT as they host the Birmingham Bulls. General Admission is free of charge and will not require a ticket. For non-General Admission tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBIR

Peyton Manning, The Sheriff, stops by Neyland Stadium for homecoming game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Legendary VFL Peyton Manning stopped by Neyland Stadium on Sunday to cap off a week filled with homecoming festivities. He walked along the side of the field in the hours approaching kickoff against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation — the Georgia Bulldogs. The Georgia...
NFL
On3.com

Peyton Manning: 'Bulldogs better look out'

Peyton Manning wouldn’t be Peyton Manning if he wasn’t carrying the Power T flag for his Tennessee Vols, especially during Georgia week. The Volunteers are 20-point underdogs versus the No. 1 team in the nation but Manning likes what he’s seeing from Josh Heupel’s guys. “The Georgia Bulldogs better look...
NFL
USA Today

How did parents react to Peyton Manning coaching their kids in flag football?

Peyton Manning has been coaching his son, Marshall, and his flag football team (with some help from former teammate Brandon Stokley), and they’re undefeated, of course. When Manning entered the Denver Broncos’ Ring Fame two weeks ago, he was asked during his media availability if parents had any reservations about him coaching their kids after his “Saturday Night Live” sketch in 2007 showed him whacking kids in the head with footballs.
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos starting QBs since Peyton Manning: Where are they now?

The Broncos have gone through several starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired following the team’s Super Bowl 50 win. Eleven to be exact. From Trevor Siemian to Teddy Bridgewater, here’s a look at who they are, how they fared in the role and where they are today:. Trevor Siemian. How...
NFL
WATE

WATE

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy