Dike, TX

Dike Community Tradition Revived Over Weekend

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 3 days ago
A Dike community tradition was revived over the weekend. The Dike Fall Festival hosted at the Community Center Nov. 13 was a big hit with residents of not only Dike, but Sulphur Bluff and Mahoney communities as well. The Dike community held Fall Festival events regularly about 40 ago,...

KSST Radio

A “Happy Thanksgiving” Potluck for All at the Seniors Center

On Wednesday November 17, 2021, Karon Weatherman held a Thanksgiving-themed Potluck Lunch at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center. Those who attended the festive event brought a side dish as well as a dessert to add to the spread. From these photos, it looks like everyone was thankful for the good time and great eats at Karon’s holiday event! From the Director and staff of volunteers at the Seniors Center and Meal-a-Day, everyone is wished a plentiful and Happy Thanksgiving!
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection: Small Businesses In Sulphur Springs To Participate In Pink Friday, Nov. 19

I’m excited to let you know that we have begun work on the 2022 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Thanksgiving meal for the elderly and the less Fortunate

This Sunday Nov 21, 2021 3 families have come together to serve a free Thanksgiving meal for the elderly and the less fortunate. This will take place outside the Potato House @ 204 Connally St. We will have to go boxes ready for you to take home. Just drive up or walk up and someone will help you. We will start handing out food at 11 am. Please if you know of anyone that could use a meal let them know. This is our way of giving back to our community during this Holiday season.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Shoe Sensation Sulphur Springs Grand Opening

Shoe Sensation Sulphur Springs is set for their Grand Opening Friday November 19th, 2021. KSST will be doing a live remote from their Mocking Bird Ln location on Saturday from 10AM to 1PM. Store Manager George says they are soft open right now, and will continue to serve customers through...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Dike, TX
Sulphur Bluff, TX
KSST Radio

Rodeo Royalty! Meet the Four 2021 Miss UPRA Contestants!

There are four contestants for the title of Miss Upra Rodeo 2021/22. You will be seeing this rodeo royalty soon when the Cinch Finals Rodeo comes to town November 18-20 at the Hopkins County Civic Center! This preview will let you know a little about each young lady. Their first assignment is to meet and assist the youngsters at the Handicap-able Rodeo on Thursday morning, November 18. That afternoon, the Horsemanship portion of their competition will be held in the Civic Center arena. They will also be presented to the audience on the first two nights of rodeo. One contestant will be selected as Miss UPRA, with the crowning during the Friday night performance at 7pm. Then, Miss UPRA will begin a year of travel and appearances at Cinch rodeos held around a 7-state region as the 2022 season gets underway.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Busy Week for FFA Chapters in Hopkins County

During this busy Autumn season, FFA students around the area are involved with livestock and other projects. Several FFA Chapters in Hopkins County schools are planning fundraising events during November, because coming up during the winter months ahead are trips to livestock shows in other cities as well as FFA officer events. You are invited to attend the local events and support America’s Future Farmers!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

SSMS Has Record 70 Students Make TMEA Region 4 Middle School Bands

The Sulphur Springs Middle School Band has a record 70 students make the TMEA (Texas Music Educators Association) Region 4 Middle School Concert and Symphonic Bands. The second highest school only had 28 kids make the band. The SSMS Choir students also did well at Region Choir auditions as well, according to information released by the Sulphur Springs ISD Fine Arts Department.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for November 16, 2021

For Sale: a wicker glass-top table and four chairs. Asking $30 for the set. Also for sale, a large, heavy-duty wardrobe for $75.00. These items can be seen at 441 Woodlawn Street in Sulphur Springs. (This party did not give a phone number.) ————————————————————————————————————– Steven madden purse new asking $80,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
#The Community Center
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu For November 17, 2021

It is our Thanksgiving Meal and the Knights of Columbus are our Community Partner and are also smoking the turkeys!!! We are so thankful for all the Knights of Columbus do for The Dinner Bell Ministry this year and in past years. GRAB and GO with a meal from the...
FOOD & DRINKS
KSST Radio

2021 Blue Santa Program Online Registration Form, QR Code For Donations Active

Annual Toy Drive Planned Nov. 30 And Dec. 1 at Walmart. After a brief glitch last week, the Hopkins County-Sulphur Springs Blue Santa program’s 2021 online registration form is active to accept applications from families in need of a little extra help providing Christmas gifts for their children this year. Donations are also being accepted to help Blue Santa ensure no Hopkins County child age 1-14 goes without Christmas this year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Extension Demonstrates Christmas Joys At Annual Holiday Program

The 48th Annual Extension Christmas Joys holiday program returned to Southwest Dairy Center Monday, where two sessions -were all but at capacity. Many of residents will remember this program as “Christmas Show & Tell,” started by long Hopkins County Extension Agent Janie Crump. When Johanna Hicks took on the position of family and consumer sciences Extension agent for Hopkins County, she kept the holiday tradition going. The annual Christmas program has grown over the past few years to the point that reservations are now required.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – Nov. 10: After Hours Mixer, Lighted Parade, CASA Fundraiser, Turkey Trot On Tap

I’m excited to let you know that we have begun work on the 2022 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Blue Santa Sign Up, Toy Drive Have Begun Online

Donations Accepted In Blue Barrels, During Nov. 30-Dec. 1 Toy Drive, By Scanning QR Code. The annual Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Blue Santa sign up has begun online. The blue barrels are going out this week to businesses and other locations around the county as part of the annual Blue Santa toy drive. Toys are needed this year like never before, according to program organizers.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu For Nov. 8-12, 2021

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for Nov. 8-12, 2021, includes:. Monday – Beef Enchiladas, Black Beans and Corn with Chips and...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

