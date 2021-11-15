ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVIL (ALT 103.7)/Dallas Makes On-Air Lineup Changes In Mornings And Afternoons

Cover picture for the articleAUDACY Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS pulls KLEIN & ALLY from AM Drive...

allaccess.com

WDRQ (New Country 93.1)/Detroit’s Broadway Moving From Mornings To Afternoons

CUMULUS Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT morning host BILL “BROADWAY” BERTSCHINGER is moving back to the station’s currently vacant afternoon shift effective FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th, making room for a new, local morning show, which is expected to be named shortly. In 2020, he moved to mornings from afternoons (NET NEWS 2/18/20), where he was paired first with KRISSY T, and then ROXANNE STEELE, and most recently had been hosting solo since STEELE's departure last month (NET NEWS 10/11).
allaccess.com

Lisa Dent To Co-Host Afternoons At WGN/Chicago

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO is upping part-time host and market veteran LISA DENT to afternoon co-host with STEVE BERTRAND, starting JANUARY 3rd. The move, first reported by ROBERTFEDER.COM, will have DENT, the former host at AUDACY Country WUSN (US99) and iHEARTMEDIA Country WEBG (BIG 99.5), join BERTRAND, who has hosted afternoons since SEPTEMBER 2020, for 2-6p (CT) weekdays, with ANNA DAVLANTES ending her 1-4p show but remaining on board as Investigative Correspondent.
crossroadstoday.com

Fall like weekend with chilly mornings and mild afternoons

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening, temperatures expected to fall into the 50s by 8pm or 9pm with clear skies. On Saturday, temperatures will start in the low to mid 40s with temperatures rising into the low 70s for afternoon highs. Lots of sunshine expected this weekend. TONIGHT: Clear and chilly....
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Jay West

Mostly Top 40 & AC stations. Markets include Albuquerque KIVA, Milwaukee WLUM, Buffalo WKSE, Houston KNRJ & KLTR, Philadelphia WIOQ & WBEB, Norfolk WNVZ, WNOB & WVBW. 1. What did you learn about yourself as a programmer navigating the pandemic?. I contend again…resilience. Finding the ability to bounce back and...
relix

My Morning Jacket in Chicago (A Gallery)

After essentially a four-year hiatus with the exception of some one-off shows and their own festival in the Dominican Republic, My Morning Jacket returned to Chicago last week at the Auditorium Theater. A 20+ career, nine albums (including two that came out during the pandemic) and five guys who have...
insideradio.com

News Bites: Z100, 'Greg & The Morning Buzz,' 98.1 The Max, WBHT, WFXD, Alt 103.7, Adthos.

News Bites for November 15... ...Tai Verdes, Charli XCX, Nessa Barrett and Trevor Daniel are among the artists to perform at iHeartMedia CHR “Z100” WHTZ New York's pre-Jingle Ball 2021 All Access Lounge at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom Dec. 10. The free-to-the-public event includes interactive displays from participating sponsors and a performance by one selected high school artist. The 26th annual Jingle Ball, hosted by syndicated-from-Z100 morning host Elvis Duran, features performances from artists such as Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Saweetie.
CBS42.com

Cold Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons | Central AL Forecast

Watch the latest forecast above for the most up to date information. Facebook:Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes. Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!. ﻿
allaccess.com

Charese Fruge’ (@MCMediaonline) Talks To Meaghan Taylor

She’s the founder and owner of Women In Radio and Digital Content Producer for The Steve Harvey Morning Show. Meaghan (Meag) Taylor began her broadcast career at her college radio station, WANM 90.5 FM at Florida A&M University, where she is a graduate. Over the last six years, she has worked in numerous radio markets, such as, 104.7 The Flame in Port St Lucie, FL; BEATZ 96.3 in West Palm Beach, FL, 92.9 WTUG in Tuscaloosa AL; and Y100 in Miami, FL. In 2016, she founded Women In Radio LLC., an organization for the support and advancement of women in the radio industry.
allaccess.com

Big Daddy Weave

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Daddy Weave's "All Things New" Tour will continue in the spring with former Tenth Avenue North frontman Mike Donehey on select dates at the beginning of the tour, and worship leader Ryan Ellis on select dates during the second half of the tour.
allaccess.com

Alek Halverson Named PD For KAJA (KJ97)/San Antonio As Kyle Due Departs For New Position

ALEK HALVERSON has been promoted to PD for iHEARTMEDIA Country KAJA (KJ97)/SAN ANTONIO succeeding KYLE “ANTHONY” DUE, who is expected to join TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s four-station MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ cluster in an as-yet undisclosed position. HALVERSON, whose promotion is effective immediately, most recently was afternoon host at sister Country station KASE/AUSTIN (which he will retain), and APD of sister stations Top 40 KHFI (96.7 KISS FM) and Top 40/Rhythmic KPEZ (102.3 THE BEAT). In his new role, he continues to report to JASON McCOLLIM, SVP/Programming for iHEART SAN ANTONIO and AUSTIN.
allaccess.com

Dave LaBrozzi Named Brand Mgr. At KDKA-A/Pittsburgh, Kraig Riley Upped To Brand Manager At KDKA-F (93.7 The Fan)

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK VP/Programming DAVE LABROZZI is joining AUDACY News-Talk KDKA-A-W261AX/PITTSBURGH as Brand Manager and sister Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN) afternoon show producer KRAIG RILEY has been promoted to Brand Manager of that station, both effective NOVEMBER 29th. LABROZZI and RILEY replace JIM GRACI, who exited in AUGUST.
allaccess.com

WMMS/Cleveland Inks 'Rover's Morning Glory' To Renewal Deal

SHANE “ROVER” FRENCH and iHEARTMEDIA Rock WMMS/CLEVELAND have agreed to a multi-year contract extension for FRENCH’s “ROVER’S MORNING GLORY” syndicated morning show. The deal also includes development of more audio and video content. “ROVER is a once-in-a-generation talent who, fourteen years ago, saved the legendary BUZZARD from extinction and began...
allaccess.com

KROQ-HD2 (ROQ Of The 80s)/Los Angeles Now Jockless As Tami Heide Exits

AUDACY 80's Alternative KROQ-HD2 (ROQ OF THE 80S)/LOS ANGELES afternooner (12-6p) TAMI HEIDE exited YESTERDAY (11/18). She was the last remaining jock on the station. HEIDI previously was on-air at KROQ from 1991-2005. HEIDI made the following post on FACEBOOK: "Today was my last day hosting on KROQ HD2/ROQ of...
allaccess.com

2021 Radio Mercury Awards Winners Revealed At Virtual Ceremony

The 30th anniversary RADIO MERCURY AWARDS were handed out in a virtual ceremony WEDNESDAY evening (11/17). - Creative Radio Campaign: Agency/Production Company/Advertiser/Radio Station or Group: ARNOLD WORLDWIDE, "Barbershop Quartet" for PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE; THE RICHARDS GROUP, "MOTEL 6 2020 Radio Campaign" for MOTEL 6. - Creative Radio Spot for a Cause:...
allaccess.com

Academy Of Country Music Reveals New Date, Location for 57th Awards Show

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC revealed TODAY (11/18) that its 57th annual awards show will take place on MONDAY, MARCH 7th, 2022 at ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS. As previously reported, the show will also move from longtime network CBS, instead streaming live on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO in 2022 as part of a new deal (NET NEWS 8/19).
