As expected, there weren’t any changes to the top seven teams, as per the College Football Playoff rankings after last week. All seven teams took care of business and head into Week 12 action in the same position they found themselves in heading into Week 11. However, at least one team will be on the move after this week, as fourth-ranked Ohio State hosts Michigan State in a crucial Big Ten matchup. That’s one of three intriguing top 25 matchups, as Alabama takes on Arkansas and Oregon faces-off against Utah.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO