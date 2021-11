WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding booster eligibility today. This move could make the shots available nationwide as early as this weekend. Doctors are saying COVID-19 vaccines do a great job of preventing hospitalization and death, but that protection fades over time. So the move to allow all to get a booster could help prevent a possible surge this coming Winter. In Pennsylvania, COVID-19 cases are rising and doctors say it’s a similar trend we saw last year. When the weather gets colder, people gather more and the virus spreads. Some cities and states already allow all adults to get...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO