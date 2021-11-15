Kevin McCarthy Says He Called Paul Gosar Over AOC Anime Video

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The House on Wednesday approved a motion to censure Republican Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar over violent video he posted on social media. The photoshopped cartoon video shows Gosar appearing to kill Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and then heading for President Joe Biden wielding two swords. Speaking on the House floor, Ocasio-Cortez said such behavior is unacceptable. “As leaders in this country, when we incite violence with depictions against our colleagues, that trickles down to violence in this country,” she said. “I do not espouse violence towards anyone. I never have. It was not my purpose to make anyone upset,” he said. Gosar described the video as a “symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy,” adding that he did not suggest any harm. The motion removes Gosar from the House oversight and reform committee, which Ocasio-Cortez also serves on, and the natural resources committee. He is now the first member of Congress to be simultaneously censured and stripped of his committees posts. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Nov. 17, 2021.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO