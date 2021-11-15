ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kevin McCarthy Says He Called Paul Gosar Over AOC Anime Video

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I called him when I heard about the video. And he made a statement," McCarthy said on Monday in his first remarks addressing the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 14

Konareef
3d ago

I’m betting that, if he called, he called to congratulate him and joke about it. McCarthy has no morals and is a coward who only wants Trump to praise him.

Reply
4
Tony
3d ago

McCarthy congratulated him! What a weak, pathetic Minority leader with no morals or leadership skill. And that moron will do and say anything to be Speaker of the House! What a loser!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Government
Arizona Mirror

In defending Paul Gosar, Republicans show just how scared they are

What does it say about a political party that defends a member as toxic and repulsive as Paul Gosar? What does it say that 207 of the 210 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives — including the other three from Arizona, Andy Biggs, Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert — stood in defense of a […] The post In defending Paul Gosar, Republicans show just how scared they are appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Flashback: Paul Gosar celebrated Hillary Clinton nearly being severely injured in Christmas Eve tweet

Before Republican Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona tweeted an anime video doctored to depict him killing Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he had tweeted a video cheering about Hillary Clinton almost being severely injured.Journalist Aaron Rupar quote-tweeted a video that Mr Gosar had tweeted on Christmas Eve reading “Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas.” Attached was a video from the 1990s during a 60 Minutes interview showing Ms Clinton with former president Bill Clinton ducking as a light falls over and nearly hits her.Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/WpHWWHJGK5— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) December 24, 2019The House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Lieu
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
CBS News

House censures Rep. Paul Gosar over anime video depicting him killing AOC, attacking President Biden

The House voted Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican from Arizona, for an anime video he tweeted showing him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, and attacking President Biden. Only two Republicans, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, joined Democrats in the vote. Nikole Killion reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees

WASHINGTON– The U.S. House voted 223-207 Wednesday to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments, following his social media post of a manipulated cartoon that depicted him attacking Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. Wisconsin’s Democratic Reps. Ron Kind, Mark Pocan and Gwen all voted for censure, […] The post U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#House#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#The Dean Obeidallah Show
CBS New York

Rep. Paul Gosar Censured After Posting Cartoon Appearing To Show Killing Of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The House on Wednesday approved a motion to censure Republican Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar over violent video he posted on social media. The photoshopped cartoon video shows Gosar appearing to kill Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and then heading for President Joe Biden wielding two swords. Speaking on the House floor, Ocasio-Cortez said such behavior is unacceptable. “As leaders in this country, when we incite violence with depictions against our colleagues, that trickles down to violence in this country,” she said. “I do not espouse violence towards anyone. I never have. It was not my purpose to make anyone upset,” he said. Gosar described the video as a “symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy,” adding that he did not suggest any harm. The motion removes Gosar from the House oversight and reform committee, which Ocasio-Cortez also serves on, and the natural resources committee. He is now the first member of Congress to be simultaneously censured and stripped of his committees posts. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Nov. 17, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Kevin McCarthy reportedly got into 'heated' exchange at testy House GOP meeting

The House Republican caucus reportedly held a tense meeting Tuesday morning in which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy got into a verbal dust-up with Texas Rep. Chip Roy. Among other things, House Republicans are quarreling over the behavior of certain far-right members. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona recently tweeted, then deleted, an anime video that depicts him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexanda Ocasio-Cortez. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia shared the phone numbers of the 13 House Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Other House Republicans have called for action to be taken against those who backed the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

GOP votes against Gosar censure, but frustration builds against controversial congressman: 'It's all silly'

All but three House Republicans Wednesday voted against a Democrat-led effort to censure Rep. Paul Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments – but some Republicans around Congress are frustrated that the controversial representative's actions changed the narrative right when Democrats were struggling politically. "Leadership is pissed," one House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TIME

Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn't a Fluke—She Might Be the Future

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s mighty tempting to treat Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as an aberration in Washington, someone so far out of the American political mainstream that she can and should be ignored. That would be a mistake—for both major political parties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Paul Gosar films defiant response after censure – and retweets doctored anime video showing him killing AOC

Hours after Paul Gosar was censured by the House of Representatives for sharing a morphed anime clip depicting him killing Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, he filmed a defiant response and retweeted the same video that landed him in trouble.On Wednesday, the House voted to approve a resolution to censure the Arizona representative – the most severe form of punishment in Congress – after he shared the video of an anime that depicted him killing his Ms Ocasio-Cortez and threatening president Joe Biden. The resolution also stripped Mr Gosar of two assignments.While Mr Gosar had earlier issued a clarification saying he did...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
637K+
Followers
69K+
Post
669M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy