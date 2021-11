To trade Josh Hader, or not to trade Josh Hader? That is the big question facing the Milwaukee Brewers, just as it has the last few offseasons. As I wrote recently, a report from Robert Murray of FanSided would note that there are “mixed opinions” around baseball when it comes to whether or not Hader will be traded. Murray adds that there is “a lot of chatter,” and as David Stearns does, he will listen to offers. But at this time, it is not believed that Milwaukee is actively looking to trade him either.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO