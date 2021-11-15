ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Semitruck tips on Deception Pass bridge

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
Deception Pass Credit: Scott Lewis

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — A semitruck tipped on the Deception Bridge Monday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The northbound truck was leaning on the railing, blocking all northbound traffic on the bridge.

According to state trooper Rocky Oliphant, the driver was able to escape and is okay.

The truck cannot be removed until it is less windy outside and WDOT said it will update drivers once conditions improve.

Wind gusts as high as 65mph have been recorded in some parts of western Washington.

Comments / 41

Sicario..
3d ago

I wonder how long it took get the seat out of his a$$.I know it would have taken a long time for me to get that seat out.that's a long drop into nothing but raging waters.

Reply(2)
8
Frank Hardy
3d ago

driver was lucky...last time this happened semi was going south and his rig rolled on the driver's side. He was looking at deep blue water out his window.

Reply
4
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

