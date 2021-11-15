Semitruck tips on Deception Pass bridge

Deception Pass Credit: Scott Lewis

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — A semitruck tipped on the Deception Bridge Monday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The northbound truck was leaning on the railing, blocking all northbound traffic on the bridge.

According to state trooper Rocky Oliphant, the driver was able to escape and is okay.

The truck cannot be removed until it is less windy outside and WDOT said it will update drivers once conditions improve.

Wind gusts as high as 65mph have been recorded in some parts of western Washington.

