Devin Neal named Big 12 offensive player of the week

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — Kansas freshman running back Devin Neal was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week on Monday.

Neal, who graduated from Lawrence High, is the first freshman to win this award at KU.

He totaled four touchdowns for the Jayhawks in Saturday’s win over Texas. Three of those touchdowns came running the ball, and the other was a 19-yard pass from Jalon Daniels. Neal finished the game with 143 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards. He averaged six yards per rushing attempt on Saturday.

His performance on Saturday makes him the first player in college football this year to have 140+ rushing yards, three or more rushing touchdowns, 25+ receiving yards and at least one receiving touchdown in one game.

Neal is just the 10th player in KU history to be given the honors of Big 12 offensive player of the week.

He has totaled 648 rushing yards in 10 games this season and now has eight total touchdowns on the year.

Kansas will play at Texas Christian University on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.