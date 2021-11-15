ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Devin Neal named Big 12 offensive player of the week

By Glenn Kinley
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSfVA_0cxbdSdk00

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — Kansas freshman running back Devin Neal was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week on Monday.

Neal, who graduated from Lawrence High, is the first freshman to win this award at KU.

He totaled four touchdowns for the Jayhawks in Saturday’s win over Texas. Three of those touchdowns came running the ball, and the other was a 19-yard pass from Jalon Daniels. Neal finished the game with 143 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards. He averaged six yards per rushing attempt on Saturday.

His performance on Saturday makes him the first player in college football this year to have 140+ rushing yards, three or more rushing touchdowns, 25+ receiving yards and at least one receiving touchdown in one game.

Neal is just the 10th player in KU history to be given the honors of Big 12 offensive player of the week.

He has totaled 648 rushing yards in 10 games this season and now has eight total touchdowns on the year.

Kansas will play at Texas Christian University on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Agbaji scores 25 as No. 3 Kansas beats Stony Brook 88-59

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Bill Self knew that Ochai Agbaji was within one point of 1,000 for his career, so the Kansas coach reminded his star player of the milestone in the gentlest way possible during a late timeout against Stony Brook. “Coach told me that if I didn’t shoot he was going to take […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Texas State
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#College Football#American Football#Ku#Jayhawks#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Cowley pins Friends in home-opening wrestling dual

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (Cowley County Community College Athletics) — The Cowley County Tigers held their home-opener against the Friends University Falcons, who are in their inaugural wrestling season, Tuesday. The Tigers were able to pin four Friends University Falcons, coming out on top for a 46-3 win. Since the start of their wrestling program, Cowley […]
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Cowley College volleyball is set to compete at Nationals

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday the Cowley College volleyball team will compete in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. Being the top seed comes with the territory when you win 38 straight matches prior to the tournament and have a perfect 38-0 record. “We put a lot […]
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

Emporia State football gets bowl game, Hornets headed to Texarkana

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State University football team has been offered a bowl game. It was announced at a press conference Wednesday morning in Texarkana.    Texarkana Mayor Allen Mayor chaired the event that announced the Emporia State Hornet football team will take on Southeastern Oklahoma State University. The Savage Storm is 8-3 overall for the […]
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

‘One of the best trophies I’ve ever gotten’: Patrick Mahomes wins Nickelodeon’s NFL Slimetime NVP award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in week 10 has earned him another award for his trophy case. Mahomes’ 406 passing yards and 5 passing touchdowns put him above New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs for Nickelodeon’s […]
NFL
KSN News

KSN News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy