Florida Woman Blames Egg Roll for Erratic Driving During DUI Arrest
The woman was also arrested on narcotics charges related to the DUI after claiming that she was swerving because she was eating in the...www.newsweek.com
The woman was also arrested on narcotics charges related to the DUI after claiming that she was swerving because she was eating in the...www.newsweek.com
😄 that's a new one...eggroll made her drive erratic. Guess it had nothing to do with the coke, pills and alcohol.. 😄
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2