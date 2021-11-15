ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Norberto Santana, Jr. Named Finalist for Nationwide News “Publisher of the Year”

By Sonya Quick
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Norberto Santana, Jr. is one of the best publishers in the nation amongst small newsrooms in the 2021 Local Journalism Awards. Independent judges for the contest recognized Santana’s leadership in founding Voice of OC and over a dozen years establishing its reputation as a source of essential local news in Orange...

Voice of OC

Fry: Get the Facts on the Colonist

For a few years, now, the Anaheim High School mascot, the Colonist, has been the subject of a small group of protestors who claim the settlers of Anaheim abused the indigenous population and stole the land in 1867. Nothing could be further from the truth, but sometimes the truth is not listened to either because it is not known or, as with this time, it is inconvenient.
ANAHEIM, CA
Voice of OC

Kriz: Another Thirty People Died “Without Fixed Abode” in OC in October, and Yet it May Have Been “A Good Month”

Another thirty people died “without fixed abode” in OC in October. Their names are:. Timothy YORGA who died on October 1st in Santa Ana, Roberto TORRES who died on October 2nd in Santa Ana, Santos DIAZGUEVARA who died on October 2nd in La Habra, Marsha FINDLEY who died on October 2nd in Orange, Sergio ANGEL MARTINEZ who died on October 3rd in Santa Ana, Wayne JOHNSON who died on October 6th in Fullerton, Ricardo ESTRADA who died on October 7th in Garden Grove, Carlos Aaron MARTINEZ who died on October 7th in Buena Park, Thomas CANNON who died on October 8th in Costa Mesa, Robert PETERSEN JR. who died on October 8th in Anaheim, Martin FERGUSON who died on October 8th in Santa Ana, Cathy SPAETH who died on October 9th in Anaheim, Edward YORBA who died on October 11th in Orange, Michael SCHENKELBERG who died on October 14th in Anaheim, Erik TINNESEN who died on October 15th in Newport Beach, Ruben GONZALEZ who died on October 16th in Newport Beach, Nicolas VILLANI who died on October 16th in Santa Ana, Ricardo ESPINOZA who died on October 16th in Santa Ana, Imad KATALO who died on October 17th in Santa Ana, Melissa MULAT who died on October 18th in Anaheim, Ronnie MARTIN who died on October 21st in Fullerton, Mark RODRIQUEZ who died on October 21st in Placentia, Dale BODNAR who died on October 22nd in Santa Ana, Infant male HERNANDEZ who died on October 22nd in Orange, Tabetha BELL who died on October 24th in Orange, Johnny SALDANA who died on October 27th in Laguna Niguel, Jose MEDRANO who died on October 28th in Santa Ana, Jose ZARAGOZA who died on October 30th in Fullerton, Erica BARNES who died on October 31st in Laguna Hills, Joseph GULICK who died on October 31st in Newport Beach.
ORANGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Online News#Breaking News#Privacy Policy#The Wausau Pilot Review
Voice of OC

Santana: Orange County Veterans Take Their Last Hill

For roughly a decade, the fight to build an Orange County veterans cemetery at competing Irvine sites was stalled by politics and developer interests until one group of local veteran leaders changed the battlefield completely earlier this year. Norberto Santana, Jr. A pioneering leader in the nation’s rising nonprofit news...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

OC’s Longtime Elections Chief Neal Kelley is Retiring

Neal Kelly, who’s led Orange County’s election system for the last 17 years, announced this week he plans to retire in March. Over the course of his time at county, Kelley has earned a reputation among observers across the political spectrum of being fair, responsive and transparent, and led both the statewide and national associations of county election officials.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Veterans and Active Military Showcase Art at Heroes Hall

Veterans Day has arrived and if you’re looking for a way to further learn, celebrate and support local veterans, Heroes Hall Museum in Costa Mesa may just be the place to start. What was once a 1942 Santa Ana Army Air Base barracks building was renovated and opened to the public as Heroes Hall back in 2017. The free museum is open year-round and is dedicated to highlighting the heroism and personal experiences of all veterans.
COSTA MESA, CA
Voice of OC

Agbayani: Let’s Talk About Well No. 28

As I finished up my night shift on Sept. 30, there was one thing that remained in the back of my mind throughout that day: “WELL No. 28 DRILLING PROJECT” (June – October 2021). Earlier that day, I explored the Circle with some of my friends. On our way to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Laguna Hills City Council Appoints New Council Member, Avoiding a Special Election

Donald Caskey, a longtime resident of Laguna Hills and established architect, has been appointed to the Laguna Hills City Council to fill a council vacancy. Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
Voice of OC

Some Early CA Redistricting Map Sketches Raise Concerns Little Saigon Could Be Split Up

Some early sketches of redistricting maps for California’s state legislative offices have posed the idea of splitting up Orange County’s Little Saigon, weakening the collective voting power of its large Vietnamese American community. These maps are only preliminary drafts, or “visualizations,” as redistricting officials call them. Differing sketches have rolled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

Should the Orange County Offshore Oil Platforms be Dismantled?

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. California Independent Petroleum Association Representatives, Dave Kilpatrick with assistance from Mike Umbro, to present the petroleum industry’s perspective. SHOULD THE ORANGE COUNTY OFFSHORE OIL PLATFORMS...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

