Legislator Censured for Naming Woman Who Claims She Was Raped by Another Legislator
"I would not have done anything differently. I think my intent was pure," Idaho state Representative Priscilla Giddings...www.newsweek.com
These lawmakers are out of control. She should lose her position in the legislature. Breach of confidentiality.
Women need to stick together and start standing up for themselves and each other.
The loud mouthed, anti victim person was a Republican woman. WHY DOES THIS NOT SURPRISE ME?
