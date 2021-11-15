ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislator Censured for Naming Woman Who Claims She Was Raped by Another Legislator

By Alyse Messmer
 3 days ago
"I would not have done anything differently. I think my intent was pure," Idaho state Representative Priscilla Giddings...

Nancy Nma
2d ago

These lawmakers are out of control. She should lose her position in the legislature. Breach of confidentiality.

14
King James
3d ago

Women need to stick together and start standing up for themselves and each other.

13
Queen Bee
2d ago

The loud mouthed, anti victim person was a Republican woman. WHY DOES THIS NOT SURPRISE ME?

7
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Idaho lawmaker censured for publicizing rape accuser's name

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of a 19-year-old intern who reported she was raped by another legislator has been stripped of a committee assignment. Members of the Idaho House of Representatives voted 49-19 on Monday to remove Rep. Priscilla Giddings, a Republican from White...
IDAHO STATE
Washington Post

In abandoning executive privilege, Biden rejects 200 years of history

George J. Terwilliger III is a partner at McGuireWoods LLP in Washington and previously served as deputy attorney general. As counsel for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, I was surprised and disappointed to receive a letter Thursday informing me that the Biden administration will be the first in history not to resist a congressional subpoena for testimony from a senior White House aide.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Proof of massive election fraud finally emerges

Donald Trump has been obsessed with the idea that fraud, perpetrated before, during and after the 2020 election, affected the outcome. The mainstream media has repeatedly debunked these claims, but Trump and many of his supporters persist in claiming that there was massive election fraud last year. Now that a...
Social Media
Republican Party
Public Safety
Ethics
U.S. House of Representatives
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse trial leaves observers outraged

The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
TheDailyBeast

Army Kicks Out Hitler Mustache-Wearing Solider Who Allegedly Breached Capitol, Says Report

A far-right fanatic who liked to wear a Hitler mustache has reportedly been kicked out of the U.S. Army after officials learned about his alleged breach of the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, was an Army sergeant who worked part-time as a human-resources as a civilian contractor at a naval base in New Jersey up until May of this year. However, according to The Washington Post, he’s since been demoted and given an other-than-honorable discharge, bringing an end to his military career. Hale-Cusanelli has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of illegally entering the Capitol and harassing police officers during the Capitol riot. Following his arrest, Hale-Cusanelli’s colleagues told Navy investigators that he held extreme racist views and likes to wear Hitler mustache at work. One sailor alleged that Hale-Cusanelli once said that, if he were a Nazi, “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough.” His lawyer didn’t comment on the claims.
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
Esquire

The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
