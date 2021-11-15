ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette home heavily damaged in early-morning fire

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGDWF_0cxbcnye00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A home on Leroy St. in Lafayette was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Robert Benoit said Lafayette firefighters responded to a call about a house fire at 105 Leroy St. at 6:18 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, the front room of the house was completely engulfed in flames.

Emergency crews conducted search and rescue, but no one was in the house.

The fire was brought under control within ten minutes, but it was heavily damaged.

While investigating the incident, fire officials learned the home had no utility services. According to the neighbors, it has not been occupied for months. The home was vacant. Individuals were seen, at times, going into the vacant structure.

Fire investigators determined the fire originated in the living room. The cause of the fire is under investigation

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Lafayette firefighter injured in house fire

UPDATE: A Lafayette firefighter was injured in a house fire Thursday night on Verot School Road. According to the Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan, the fire happened just after 7 p.m. in the 2400 block near Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in heavy flames and smoke. It took over an […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Crash with injuries closes I-10 eastbound near University Avenue

UPDATE: 7:00 p.m. All lanes are open on I-10 eastbound near Mile Marker 101 (past University Ave). LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A traffic crash on Interstate 10 near the University Avenue exit in Lafayette has forced the closure of the interstate in the eastbound direction. According to reports, a crash involving multiple vehicles occurred just […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Caught on Camera: Monroe man kills 2, still on the run

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Delarrious Jones, 29 of Monroe, Louisiana has been on the run for a little over a year now and stands accused of taking the life of Malacra Smith and Lamarcus Plater. He is being sought out by law enforcement agencies across Louisiana on two counts of Second-Degree Murder and it was all caught on […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Lafayette, LA
Accidents
City
Lafayette, LA
KLFY News 10

Two arrested in St. Landry Parish for stolen livestock

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) – Two Lafayette Parish men are accused of stealing horses in St. Landry Parish. 49 year old Shane Jones and 36 year old Warren Ebow were arrested on Tuesday by LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission officers and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department.  They have been charged with conspiracy to commit livestock theft […]
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

11/18/21 Morning Rush: “I’m going to kill everybody in Northwest”– sheriffs react to threat scheduled for Friday

LAFAYETTE,La (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on your way out the door with News 10 Morning Rush! Today’s Headlines: St. Landry Parish sheriffs will have metal detectors at Northwest High school in response a threat written on a bathroom wall. The threat claims to “kill everybody in Northwest” and is dated for Friday. Two […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Rescue Team#Weather#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Teen shot in head getting off school bus in Abbeville, undergoes hours of surgery, arrest made

UPDATE, 11/17/21, 9:04 a.m.: Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathon Touchet reports that police have arrested a juvenile for the shooting. Because of the person’s age, no further information is being released at this time. UPDATE: 10:13 p.m.: A teen wounded in shooting Tuesday afternoon in Abbeville spent hours in surgery. “Shortly after school let out this […]
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy