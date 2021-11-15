ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Men’s basketball falls 66-60 in close match to rival BYU

By Morgan Prickett
Daily Aztec
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere isn’t much that hasn’t been said about the rivalry between San Diego State and BYU. Both teams have discontinued their football matchups with one another until at least 2034, partly due to the fact that BYU will join the Big-12 in 2023. So, the universities’ basketball teams will hope to...

thedailyaztec.com

Comments / 0

 

97.3 The Fan

SDSU loses to BYU 66-60

San Diego State lost on the road to BYU in Provo 66-60 on Friday night, as the Aztecs shot 13.6% from downtown. Afterwards, Brian Dutcher discussed the team’s loss.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Aztec

Aztecs look to avoid first losing record since 2011 and grab a key resume building win

“Back to work today. Big game against Arizona State on Thursday,” Head coach Brian Dutcher said, during his weekly press conference as San Diego State (1-1) has no time to look back at their narrow defeat against BYU last Friday. The team returns to Viejas Arena Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for a resume-building matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Brian Dutcher
