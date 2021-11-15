ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Lawyers Spar Over Kyle Rittenhouse’s Self-Defense Claims in Closing Arguments

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVDrQ_0cxbcV2S00

Prosecutors and defense attorneys argued over whether Kyle Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed two people, and wounded a third on an August night in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer, during closing arguments in the 18-year-old’s homicide trial Monday, Nov. 15.

Both lawyers were given two-and-a-half hours to make their final case to the jury, capping off not only nearly two weeks of testimony, but a busy morning during which Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a misdemeanor weapons charge against Rittenhouse. Schroeder had also previously dismissed a curfew violation charge (another misdemeanor), though Rittenhouse is still facing five criminal charges, including homicide and attempted homicide. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Rittenhouse has claimed he acted in self defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 26. Last August, Rittenhouse had driven from his home in Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin with an AR-15-style weapon a friend had bought for him during the unrest that followed after police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back.

Rittenhouse testified during the trial, breaking into tears as he maintained that he was only trying to defend himself from Rosenbaum, Huber, and Grosskreutz when he shot them. Rittenhouse’s tearful testimony was arguably the most notable moment of the trial, though Judge Schroeder has also garnered his fair share of attention for some of his behavior and decisions. Early on, he blocked prosecutors from referring to the people Rittenhouse killed as “victims” and suggested “rioters,” “looters” and “arsonists” were fine if the defense could provide evidence justifying the use of those words. And on Veteran’s Day, Judge Schroeder encouraged the courtroom, including the jury, to applaud any veterans in the room; the lone veteran in attendance just so happened to be a defense witness about to take the stand.

Ahead of closing arguments Monday, Judge Schroeder read off instructions to the jury, after which prosecutor Thomas Binger brought the state’s case to a close. He started by asking the jury to consider Rittenhouse’s motivation for traveling to Kenosha that night, stressing that the then-17-year-old found himself protecting a business he wasn’t familiar with, that he lied about being an EMT and, of course, that he arrived with an AR-15-style weapon. “Does that suggest to you that he genuinely is there to help?” Binger asked the jury. (In an interesting move, during his closing argument, a photograph was snapped of Binger holding up Rittenhouse’s gun in the court room, with his finger on the trigger.)

Using footage of Rittenhouse’s fatal encounter with Joseph Rosenbaum — the first person Rittenhouse shot — Binger argued that Rittenhouse was the one who “provoke[d] the incident,” thus nullifying any self-defense argument. Binger added that, considering Rosenbaum wasn’t armed when he was shot, Rittenhouse should have run away instead of pulling the trigger. Rittenhouse’s decision not to flee, Binger stated, was proof he did not ‘exhaust all reasonable means to avoid killing someone,” which is another necessary component of a self-defense defense.

Rittenhouse did, however, start to run after shooting Rosenbaum, and Binger argued that, as he did, he knowingly lied to others in the crowd that Rosenbaum had pulled a gun on him. Binger said that, considering Rittenhouse had just shot Rosenbaum, the crowd had every right to view him as threat and protect themselves.

From there, Binger turned to the second person Rittenhouse shot (and the only survivor) Gaige Grosskreutz. While Grosskreutz did have a handgun that night, Binger claimed, unlike Rittenhouse, Grosskreutz did not choose to shoot Rittenhouse — as Rittenhouse did Rosenbaum — and that Grosskreutz only raised his gun at Rittenhouse after Rittenhouse shot him in the arm.

Binger concluded by arguing that Rittenhouse was guilty on all counts and asked the jury what reasonable person would have taken the same actions that rittenhoue did that night. Claiming that Rittenhouse showed “no remorse” for any of his victims that night, Binger later concluded, “The question is whether or not you believe that his actions were legally justified. And I submit to you that no reasonable person would have done what the defendant did. And that makes your decision easy. He’s guilty of all counts.”

In turn, Rittenhouse’s lawyer, Mark Richards, began his closing argument by rebuking Binger’s claim that Rittenhouse provoked the incident with Rosenbaum. Richards even referred to Rosenbaum as a “rioter” and a “bad man,” and said, “my client had to deal with him that night, alone.”

Richards argued that Binger was “lying” and “misrepresenting” the video evidence of Rittenhouse’s encounter with Rosenbaum. Instead, Richards argued, Rittenhouse “was taking off” when Rosenbaum and others approached and started chasing him. He characterized Rosenbaum’s actions as “leaping” and “lunging” at Rittenhouse, and that Rosenbaum even managed to place a hand on Rittenhouse’s gun.

“Kyle shot Joseph Rosenbaum in order to stop a threat to his person, and I’m glad he shot him because if Joseph Rosenbaum had got that gun, I don’t for a minute believe he wouldn’t have used it against somebody else,” Richards claimed. “He was irrational and crazy. … My client didn’t shoot at anyone until he was chased and cornered.”

Similarly, Richards argued that right before Rittenhouse shot Anthony Huber — whom Richards also described as a “rioter” — Huber was hitting him in the head and trying to take his gun. He also claimed Grosskreutz had his hand “on the gun going for Mr. Rittenhoue” when Rittenhouse shot him, and later claimed that Grosskreutz should have “retreated” or helped Rosenbaum, instead of joining the “mob” that was allegedly going after Rittenhouse.

Richards also went in on the media coverage that’s surrounded the Rittenhouse case, saying there’d been “a rush to judgement” and even questioning whether police were under “pressure” to arrest the 17-year-old after he fatally shot two people. Richards also argued that those gathered in Kenosha that night “were rioters” and “weren’t demonstrators,” and that Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha with a weapon because he “feels for this community” and was “trying to help see the damage. That’s what he did.”

Ultimately, Richards stood firmly behind his argument that Rittenhouse was acting in self defense. “My client didn’t shoot anyone until he was chased and cornered, Richards claimed. He also called the trial “political” and accused the district attorney of trying Rittenhouse because “they need somebody to be resonpsible. They need somebody to put up and say… he’s the person who brought terror to Kenosha… Kyle Rittenhouse is not that individual. The rioters, the demonstrators who turned into rioters, those are the individuals who bring us forth.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Judge Says He Let Rittenhouse Randomly Select Jurors Out of a Tumbler So He Would Feel ‘In Control’

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial explained his widely criticized move to allow the defendant — on trial for homicide in connection to the killing of two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin — to randomly select dismissed jurors out of a tumbler. In Wisconsin, 18 to 20 jurors are initially picked to sit on a trial. Following closing arguments, the extra jurors are removed before deliberation to establish a 12-person jury. It is rare, however, that the defendant themselves — in this case, Rittenhouse — is given agency over their fate by randomly plucking out the dismissed jurors’ numbers out of...
KENOSHA, WI
Rolling Stone

Texas Sheriff Linked to Oath Keepers Charged with ‘Official Oppression’

A Texas Sheriff was arrested on counts of “official oppression” — and briefly detained at the county jail he oversees, before being released on bond Thursday. Jeffrey C. Lyde is the top lawman in Clay County in rural North Texas, near the Oklahoma border. But he’s now the one in legal jeopardy, facing Class A misdemeanor charges for unlawfully jailing inmates for longer than two days without a finding of probable cause. It has been a big week for Lyde. Rolling Stone revealed Monday that his name appears on leaked membership rolls of the Oath Keepers, a right wing militia group that...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

QAnon Shaman Divines 41-Month Prison Sentence for Role in Jan. 6 Riot

Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The sentence, tied for the biggest yet to be handed down for any of the nearly 700 people charged as a result of the riot, comes a week after federal prosecutors recommended Chansley serve 51 months for his role in the breach of the Capitol. The prosecution described Chansley as the “face” of the riot. “The defendant was among the first 30 rioters to penetrate the U.S. Capitol building,” it wrote in arguing...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Rolling Stone

Closing Arguments in Charlottesville Trial Included ‘White Lives Matter’ Video, Conspiracy Theories

On Thursday, lawyers and defendants presented closing arguments in the federal civil trial for white nationalists and Neo-Nazis who organized the deadly August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.   Ostensibly planned in protest of the scheduled removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from a public park, the rally involved a march of tiki-torch-wielding white supremacists chanting things like “Jews will not replace us.” The gathering descended into a violent clash with counter-protestors, which culminated in James Field plowing his car into a crowd of people, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. (Fields pleaded guilty to killing Heyer and injuring 28 other...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Rolling Stone

‘Rust’ Script Supervisor Suing for ‘Assault’ After Alec Baldwin Accidentally Shot, Killed Halyna Hutchins

The “Rust” script supervisor who called 911 after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set last month has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles with claims of assault and “deliberate infliction of harm.” Mamie Mitchell — who was “standing close” to Hutchins when Baldwin drew the .45 Colt revolver and fired during a rehearsal at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico — names the actor as one of the defendants. “Alec Baldwin intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not...
SANTA FE, NM
Rolling Stone

Two Men Convicted in Malcolm X Assassination Will Be Exonerated

The two men convicted of assassinating Malcolm X are expected to have their convictions overturned following a new investigation into the 1965 murder of the influential Black activist and civil rights leader, The New York Times reports. Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam are expected to be exonerated Thursday, Nov. 18, capping off a 22-month investigation led by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. While there’s long been skepticism over Aziz and Islam’s guilt, the investigation officially concluded that the two would have likely been acquitted if the Federal Bureau of Investigation and New York Police Department had not withheld key evidence. In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Supported by Kim Kardashian Saved From Execution

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones hours before he was set to be executed for a murder conviction on Thursday. Jones will now serve life in prison, The New York Times reports. “After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’s sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Stitt said in a statement. Jones was convicted in 2002 of first-degree murder in the killing of Paul Howell during a carjacking where he was fatally shot in 1999. Jones, who was 19 at the time,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Rust’ Script Supervisor Sues Alec Baldwin for ‘Assault’ After Deadly Set Shooting

The script supervisor who called 911 after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western movie Rust last month has filed an assault lawsuit in Los Angeles that largely faults the actor for not checking his prop weapon himself. Mamie Mitchell claims in her new 29-page complaint obtained by Rolling Stone that she was standing next to Hutchins, just four feet away from Baldwin, when the actor drew the loaded .45 Colt revolver and fired while practicing a shot at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Oct. 21. She alleges Baldwin —...
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Shooting#Self Defense#Spar
Rolling Stone

Free Speech-Loving Fox News Is Thrilled That Rittenhouse Judge Banned MSNBC From the Courtroom

Judge Bruce Schroeder, who is presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, announced on Thursday that he has banned MSNBC from the courtroom for the remainder of the trail. Why? He isn’t sure. In explaining his decision, Schroder said that someone names James G. Morrison who identified himself as an MSNBC employee working under a producer named Irene Byon was pulled over and ticketed last night for running a red light while trying to following the jury bus. Schroeder said that the matter is being investigated. In the meantime, he’s going to go ahead and ban the network from...
KENOSHA, WI
Rolling Stone

L.A. Deputies Tased an Unwell Man and Shot Him with Rubber Bullets. Now He’s Suing Their Boss

Sheriff Alex Villanueva — the lightning-rod Los Angeles County lawman — has “created an atmosphere” within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department in which “the violation of civil rights is not only approved by the department, but encouraged.” That’s the stunning allegation at the heart of a new lawsuit against the LASD filed by two Black residents of Inglewood who claim they were needlessly brutalized by department deputies — one by being tased and allegedly shot with rubber bullets, the other kneed in the neck until he could not breathe. The civil suit (embedded below) was filed earlier this month in federal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

New York Lawmakers Introducing Bill to Limit Rap Lyrics as Evidence in Criminal Trials

Two New York state lawmakers are set to unveil new legislation this week aimed at making it harder for prosecutors to introduce rap lyrics as purported smoking guns in criminal trials, Rolling Stone has learned. The proposed bill from state senators Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) and Jamaal Bailey (D-The Bronx), titled “Rap Music on Trial,” would amend state criminal procedure law to strictly limit the admissibility of a defendant’s lyrics, videos, or other “creative expression” as evidence shown to a jury. According to the draft legislation reviewed by Rolling Stone, the bill would set a new, high bar compelling prosecutors to show “clear...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

‘Threats Have Real Consequences’: Gabby Giffords Speaks Out About Gosar Video

Gabby Giffords’ former congressional district, Arizona’s 8th, borders Arizona’s 4th, the district currently represented by Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, who on Wednesday was censured and stripped of his committee assignments by the House of Representatives for posting a violent animated video depicting himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Giffords stopped representing Arizona’s 4th in 2012, a year after she and 19 others were shot at a public event outside a Safeway in Tucson. Six people died during the attack, and Giffords suffered a sever brain injury. She responded to Gosar’s video in a statement provided to Rolling Stone on Thursday. “Threatening political...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

Young Dolph Shot and Killed in Memphis

The rapper Young Dolph, 36, was shot and killed in Memphis Wednesday, Nov. 17. The shooting reportedly took place at a bakery, with the owner, Maurice Hill, saying Young Dolph — real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. — walked into the store to buy some cookies when someone drove up, shot and killed him.  In a statement, MPD chief CJ Davis said, “The preliminary information indicates that the victim is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. However, this information will be confirmed once the identification process has been completed. This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott, Drake, Apple and Live Nation Facing New $2 Billion Astroworld Lawsuit

A massive new lawsuit seeking $2 billion in damages from Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple and others has been filed on behalf of 282 plaintiffs linked to the deadly Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people in Houston. The new complaint from lawyer Thomas J. Henry is the latest iteration of a fast-evolving case that has been growing exponentially since it was first filed on behalf of a single concertgoer, Kristian Paredes, on Nov. 8. “The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Pissed She Didn’t Get a Speaking Slot at Jan. 6 Rally: Report

Kimberly Guilfoyle claimed to be financing and courting speakers for the “Save America” rally at the Ellipses on Jan. 6, ProPublica reported on Thursday. The rally was held the same day people whom Trump called to Washington stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election,  Guilfoyle, a former Trump adviser and current girlfriend of Trump Jr., made the claims in text messages to Katrina Pierson, the White House liaison for the rally. The text messages were obtained by ProPublica. Guilfoyle’s attorney told ProPublica that she did not have anything to do with raising money or approving...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Workshopping His Mitch McConnell Insults in Real Time

Donald Trump — the disgraced former president and frustrated insult comic — is using what remains of his political platform and media clout to workshop a nasty new nickname for Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate minority leader. Last week Trump trotted out “Old Crow Mitch McConnell.” A little low energy? Trump himself seemed to admit as much when he released statements this week embellishing the epithet to, alternately, “Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell,” “old broken-down Crow, Mitch McConnell,” and “you Broken Old Crow.” The Kentucky senator, of course, has no shortage of monikers. His haters have long observed his likeness to...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

KennyHoopla Wants to Make Gen Z’s ‘Mr. Brightside’

KennyHoopla is sitting on the steps behind the stage of Pier 17 in downtown Manhattan, his hands neatly folded in his lap, his head and shoulders hunching his body into a ball, his lips in a despondent frown. The 25-year-old pop-punk artist from Wisconsin — real name Kenneth La’ron — is about to perform one of his first-ever concerts opening for Machine Gun Kelly, and he’s nervous as hell. “Fuck, I don’t know what to do with myself,” he says, seemingly to himself, or maybe to his tight group of friends backstage. “I never know what to do.” His tour manager hands...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Von Dutch Doc Is Selling Itself as a Murder Mystery — But It’s Really the Story Behind a Brief, Global Obsession Over a Brand

One Friday night in February 2005, Robert “Bobby” Vaughn grabbed his phone from a nightstand in his Los Angeles apartment and dialled 911 to report a shooting. He told the operator that multiple shots were fired inside his home, leaving one person dead. Vaughn was also able to identify the person who killed Mark Rivas, his best friend and roommate: he did it himself. The fatal shot came at the end of a violent confrontation between the two men, and, Vaughn said, immediately after Rivas attacked him with a broken beer bottle. Vaughn was charged with first-degree murder, claimed self-defense, and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

How Conspiracy Theorists and Eric Trump Turned Nashville’s Most Famous Hotel into Anti-Vax HQ

Late last month, proponents of alternative-health treatments descended upon the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville for a three-day event billed as “The Truth About Cancer.” At least it looked that way. While the symposium’s title suggested a gathering of health nuts, it was more so a convention for anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, and pseudo-scientists. “Reclaiming America, Health Freedom & Personal Liberty” proclaimed a banner on the event’s website, where packages for the Oct. 22-24 weekend were on sale for $300 for three-day attendance to $1,000 for access to a VIP “mix and mingle” and a DVD recording of each...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Astroworld Suit Seeking $750 Million Names Drake, Apple, Even Britney Spears’ Ex-Manager

The latest lawsuit filed over the deadly Astroworld tragedy is seeking at least $750 million from a long list of defendants including Travis Scott, Drake, Apple, Live Nation – even Britney Spears’ former management company Tri Star Sports & Entertainment. The complaint, filed Tuesday in Texas, calls out Tri Star boss Lou Taylor by name and includes an image of Taylor posing for a photo with Scott, one of her clients. The image embedded in the filing was tweeted by a member of the #FreeBritney movement Nov. 6, the day after the deadly crowd-control disaster that killed 10 people in Houston. A...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy