Trump backs primary challenger to Michigan Republican who voted to impeach

By Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed a Republican challenger to Representative Peter Meijer of Michigan, who was one of the 10 House of Representatives Republicans to vote to impeach Trump earlier this year.

Trump said in a statement he was backing John Gibbs, a software engineer who was a housing official in Trump's administration, over Meijer.

Trump has now endorsed six challengers to Republican incumbents who joined Democrats efforts to boot him from office on a charge he incited the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 and tried to reverse Trump's election defeat to Joe Biden.

One of them, Representative Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, has already bowed out of his race.

Meijer, a freshman member of Congress from Grand Rapids, Michigan, in January said he was voting to impeach Trump with a heavy heart but that "he bears responsibility for inciting the violent acts of insurrection."

While Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives, the Senate acquitted him.

Abazi Okoro
3d ago

who cares. the press should stop reporting anything about him. what signals was Steve talking about? the FBI should keep the their ears to the ground, goats never give up.

Skunk
3d ago

Fatty needs attention. Never has a person put themselves in front of the good of the country as much as this dizzy mongoloid.

Guest
3d ago

Meijer had the courage to take a leadership role and chose goodness over evil ! Every once and awhile legislators will do the right thing! Meijer walked the plank while others walked away!

Fox News

Trump defends Gosar after House censures the Republican

Former President Donald Trump weighed in to endorse Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., a day after the Republican lawmaker was censured by the House and removed from his committees for sharing an anime video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Biden. "Congressman Paul Gosar has been...
POTUS
