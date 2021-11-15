‘Genuine fan’ Rosamund Pike brings ‘The Wheel of Time’ fantasy to TV

Moiraine's search for the Dragon leads her and her loyal companion, the sword-wielding Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), to a small town where she finds not one but four people who could potentially be the Dragon Reborn: farmer's son Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), who carries himself like the main character even though he really isn't; Rand's love interest Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), whose destiny may be greater than her lover's; the blacksmith Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford); and the hot mess Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris). With war on the horizon and destiny calling, Moiraine and Lan whisk these somewhat reluctant potential saviors, along with the town's mystically inclined healer Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins), away from their homes on a journey toward the White Tower, the Aes Sedai's headquarters.
