‘Genuine fan’ Rosamund Pike brings ‘The Wheel of Time’ fantasy to TV

Amazon Prime’s “The Wheel of Time” is a ponderous slog, a show that wants so badly to be the next “Game of Thrones” or even “The Witcher” that it telegraphs its pretentious self-seriousness with every line of dialogue and slow turn in the plot. It’s a death march through fantasy TV clichés that likely worked splendidly on the page in Robert Jordan’s books, wherein readers could imagine the exciting world that the people behind this show never bothered to create. Those fans may bring depth from the entire series that enriches this show, but everyone else is going to be lost. The narrative behind some of the pre-premiere buzz has been that Jordan’s books really inspired “Game of Thrones” and so this isn’t a copy as much as an ancestor to the HBO hit. The truth is that this particular version of the show, one that mistakes slow pace for serious drama, doesn’t exist in this form without the HBO juggernaut. And yet it’s almost as if no one involved here understood what made that show great.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO