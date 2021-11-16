ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What President Biden's infrastructure plan means for NY, NJ, CT

ABCNY
ABCNY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9dAh_0cxbbNG500

President Joe Biden officially signed his $1 trillion infrastructure plan that provides money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband internet and more.

The bill will provide in influx of money to the Tri-State area, with New York set to receive $170 billion.

More than $10 billion will go to the MTA for expansion and upgrades, while roads, bridges and electric-vehicle charging infrastructure has been allocated nearly $13 billion.

The funding will also go to upgrading the city's sewer system to better handle flooding.

ALSO READ | Roads, transit, internet: What's in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill

In New Jersey, U.S. Senators Bob Menedez and Cory Booker outlined how the bill will provide record investments in the Garden State.

Money will go toward repairs for roads and bridges and the Gateway Project, the planned phased expansion and renovation of the Northeast Corridor rail line between Newark and Manhattan.

Funds will also go toward lead pipe replacements.

ALSO READ | President Biden signs infrastructure bill into law

In total, $6 billion will go to highway projects, $1 billion for bridge repair, $104 million for electric vehicles and charging stations, and $24 million for ferry service.

Connecticut will receive about $5 billion, with projects including reconstructing the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in New London and Groton, updating the Amtrak bridge in Old Saybrook and the Swing Bridge in Haddam, working on bottlenecks on I-84 and I-91 in Hartford as well as on I-91 and I-691 in Meriden, and widening I-84 in Danbury.

The plan promises to reach almost every corner of the country, a historic investment the president has compared to the building of the transcontinental railroad and Interstate Highway System.

The White House is projecting that the investments will add, on average, about 2 million jobs per year over the coming decade.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Elections
City
Newark, NY
City
Groton, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Amtrak#The White House
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy